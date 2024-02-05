NB Power Seeks Interim Rate Hike Amid Financial Shortfall

NB Power, New Brunswick's public utility, has lodged a request for an interim rate hike of 9.25% with the New Brunswick Energy and Utilities Board, aiming for initiation on April 1. The utility warns of an impending financial shortfall of near $33 million, which could jeopardize its financial stability, should the increase not be implemented.

Financial Shortfall Looms

The urgency of the rate hike request was outlined in a letter penned by NB Power's attorney, John Furey, dated January 29. In it, Furey asserts that there are no factual grounds to deny the interim order. He further promises on behalf of the utility that if the board later deems the rate increase excessive, bills will be reduced accordingly in the future.

Hearings Scheduled

The hearing for this request is set to take place from May 13 to 28. However, the delay in proceedings could lead to significant financial losses. If the order is not granted, NB Power may not be able to pass on rate increases to its 400,000 customers until at least July.

Debt Extension and Delayed Rate Request

Against the backdrop of this development, the provincial cabinet, under Premier Blaine Higgs, granted NB Power an extension on paying down a substantial portion of its $5 billion debt. This extension, which allows an extra two years to meet the 2029 deadline, was approved shortly before NB Power's formal request for a rate increase in October. After the directive was received, NB Power requested additional time to revise its financial strategy from the regulator, which resulted in a delay in submitting the rate request until December.

The proposed rate increase, if approved, would mark the most substantial rise in electrical bills for New Brunswickers in over forty years, leaving a significant impact on households across the province.