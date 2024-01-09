en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Canada

Navigating the Complexity: Medical Assistance in Dying and Mental Illness in Canada

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 8, 2024 at 9:03 pm EST
Navigating the Complexity: Medical Assistance in Dying and Mental Illness in Canada

In Canada, the eligibility criteria for medical assistance in dying (MAID) have evolved since its legalization in 2016. The year 2021 saw a significant expansion, allowing individuals with a mental disorder as their sole underlying condition to access MAID. This pivotal development has ignited a profound debate, invoking ethical, legal, and medical queries, with its epicenter being the right of mentally ill individuals to a medically assisted death.

The Legal Landscape of MAID in Canada

The legal journey of MAID in Canada has been shaped by several landmark decisions. The Supreme Court of Canada in 2015 ruled the prohibition of MAID unconstitutional for cases with ‘grievous and irremediable medical conditions.’ The Superior Court of Québec, in 2019, further removed the requirement for natural death to be ‘reasonably foreseeable.’ In 2021, the inclusion of mental disorders as a sole underlying condition in the eligibility criteria for MAID proved to be a catalyst, triggering swift reactions and raising concerns from various quarters, including disability advocates.

Stakeholder Perspectives

Proponents of the expansion, such as Senator Stan Kutcher, see the exclusion of individuals with mental disorders from MAID as a form of discrimination. Kutcher urged the federal government to take a decisive stand, allowing all Canadians the choice of medically assisted death, irrespective of their conditions. On the flip side, constitutional experts, including Kerri Froc, warn of uncertainties regarding the potential success of future legal challenges.

The Human Element

The case of John Scully, a former war correspondent grappling with severe mental illness, brings a human face to this debate. Scully’s plea for the option of MAID underlines the profound suffering of those battling mental illnesses and their quest for dignity in end-of-life decisions. His account underscores the need for compassionate considerations in shaping policies and legal frameworks.

The Road Ahead

The concerns raised by opponents of the expansion, fears of potential abuse, coercion, and the need for improved access to mental healthcare, further underscore the debate’s multifaceted nature. The balance between providing individuals with autonomy and choice while ensuring robust safeguards to protect vulnerable populations is a crucial consideration. As Justice Minister Arif Virani evaluates the parliamentary committee’s recommendations, the gravity and complexity of this issue become palpable.

The decision carries substantial weight, shaping the landscape of healthcare, ethics, and law in Canada. As this debate rages on, the narratives of individuals like John Scully underline the imperative of compassionate and nuanced approaches to end-of-life care, especially for those grappling with severe mental illnesses.

Canada Health
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

