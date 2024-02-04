Navigating the Changing Landscape of Car Buying: A Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Purchase

The 2024 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate Hybrid, a prized acquisition for retired small-business owner, Athol Cohen, became a labyrinth of hidden charges and unexpected complications, reflecting a broader shift in the car-buying landscape. The traditional process of purchasing a vehicle is being upended by an imbalance in supply and demand, sending ripples through dealerships and their profit-making strategies.

'Market Adjustment' Fees and Surprise Add-Ons

At a dealership north of Toronto, Cohen's experience involved a negotiation dance that strayed from the initial agreed price. He was blindsided by an extra $890 charge for an array of additions such as theft-protection etching, decals, and a road-safety package, items he deemed unnecessary. However, he managed to negotiate an extended warranty instead of these extras.

Unraveling the Complex Car-Buying Landscape

Leading industry voices like Shari Prymak of Car Help Canada shed light on the challenges consumers face in the current car market. Elements such as microchip shortages, high borrowing costs, and unethical tied selling practices are weaving a complicated tapestry for car buyers. A survey by Car Help Canada revealed a significant number of buyers are paying markups and being nudged towards extra products. The average transaction price for new vehicles in Canada has soared to a record high.

'Build-to-Order' Approach and Consumer Rights

Delivery models are shifting gears towards the 'build-to-order' approach, a strategy set in motion by Tesla and now being adopted by other manufacturers in response to the shortages. Prymak advises buyers to ensure the final price is clearly stated in the sales contract and to be vigilant about the possibility of additional charges being tacked on later.

The Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC), the regulatory body, has witnessed a surge in consumer complaints but is currently powerless to enforce dealers to honor the initial price stated in a contract. However, the Consumer Protection Act provides a safety net for consumers, allowing for contract cancellation and deposit refunds if prices are hiked post-contract.

Despite the extra charges and questionable dealership practices, Cohen is pleased with his new Hyundai Tucson Ultimate Hybrid, a testament to the enduring allure of a well-crafted vehicle.