Navigating Tax Implications and Investment Strategies for TFSA Stock Transfers

Transference of stocks from non-registered accounts to Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSA), while strategic in leveraging unused contribution room, is not without its tax implications. As per the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), such transference is akin to a sale of shares, triggering tax on 50% of any unrealized capital gain. On the contrary, the transference of shares with unrealized losses is not recommended given that the loss cannot be claimed for tax purposes.

Tax Implications and Strategy for Unrealized Losses

In the event of unrealized losses, the optimal strategy is to sell the shares, claim the loss, and subsequently contribute the cash to the TFSA. This approach, however, necessitates a 30-day waiting period before repurchasing the same securities to avoid the superficial loss rule. Notably, capital losses can be offset against capital gains in the current year and can also be carried back three years or carried forward indefinitely.

S&P/TSX Capped Composite Total Return Index and Investment Returns

For tracking investment performance, the S&P/TSX Capped Composite Total Return Index, available on Investing.com, is a valuable resource. Unlike the regular index, it includes dividend reinvestment. The total return for 2023 stood at approximately 11.8%. Individual stock returns can be evaluated using resources like CanadaStockChannel.com for Canadian stocks and dqydj.com for U.S. stocks.

High Dividend Yield with BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF

The BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF offers an impressive dividend yield of 7.5%, surpassing the average yield of the Big Six banks. This higher yield is achieved through the use of a covered call strategy, where call options on the underlying bank shares are sold to generate additional income. However, this strategy may lead to underperformance in rising markets when more stocks may be called away.