Business

Navigating Regulatory Changes and Emerging Trends in ESG: A Look Back at 2023

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:55 am EST
Navigating Regulatory Changes and Emerging Trends in ESG: A Look Back at 2023

As 2023 unfolded, the ESG and Carbon Finance Group of Miller Thomson provided various updates on the emerging trends and regulatory modifications in the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) arena. With an escalating demand for environmentally-friendly products, the issue of greenwashing has surged, referring to the practice where companies mislead consumers about the environmental credentials of their products.

Addressing Greenwashing and Strengthening Regulatory Measures

In response to this, one can anticipate stricter enforcement trends throughout the year. The phenomenon of greenwashing not only deceives consumers but also hinders genuine efforts towards creating a sustainable future. Thus, businesses must be vigilant and transparent in communicating their environmental impact to avoid severe penalties and reputational damage.

Emphasis on Sustainable Finance and Role of Mining Sector

Sustainable finance is another area gaining attention for its crucial role in funding the transition to a low-carbon economy and supporting biodiversity. Here, the mining sector emerges as a significant participant in addressing climate change and sustainability challenges. The seminar held by Miller Thomson at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) event underscored these opportunities for mining companies.

Panel Discussions and Upcoming Legal Developments

In addition, a panel discussion report from the group illuminated on evading greenwashing litigation, handling cybersecurity risks, and steering through the legal landscape of Indigenous rights-based climate change litigation. The impending Canada’s Modern Slavery Act (CMSA) is another significant breakthrough that businesses must gear up for. The CMSA demands transparency in supply chains to combat forced and child labor, and is set to become effective on January 1, 2024.

2023 has been a pivotal year for regulatory shifts and emerging trends in the ESG space. As we move into 2024, businesses must remain alert and adaptable to these changes to ensure sustainability and ethical practices in their operations.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

