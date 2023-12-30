en English
Canada

Navigating Metro Vancouver’s Real Estate: Popular Buying Spots in 2023

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:16 am EST
Navigating Metro Vancouver's Real Estate: Popular Buying Spots in 2023

In the shifting sands of Metro Vancouver’s real estate market, certain areas have managed to retain their allure among home buyers in 2023. As the landscape changes, areas such as Burnaby, the North Shore, North Delta, and the vicinity of Trout Lake in Vancouver emerge as popular choices.

Defying the Average Decrease

While home sales in the region have generally seen a decline, Burnaby and West Vancouver have managed to stay relatively resilient with a smaller drop of just five percent compared to the Metro average of 13 percent. This resilience could be linked to the unique appeal that these areas hold for different segments of buyers. Luxury buyers who are not mortgage-dependent are drawn to West Vancouver, whereas Burnaby presents an attractive option for first-time buyers.

North Delta: The Silver Lining

Standing out from the crowd, North Delta presents a unique case with a 0.6 percent increase in sales volume. This rise, paired with a significant 35 percent decrease in the number of days homes are listed on the market, indicates a robust demand. Real estate advisor Cameron Phillips traces this trend back to the COVID-19 pandemic, where buyers sought affordable, single-family detached homes. North Delta, with its supply and relatively lower prices, fits the bill for many first-time buyers.

Emerging Hotspots: North Shore and Trout Lake

The North Shore continues to attract buyers, independent of mortgages, with its natural amenities and city access. On the other hand, East Vancouver’s Trout Lake area is surging in popularity. Its outdoor amenities, more affordable prices compared to North Vancouver, and the potential for new development spurred by B.C.’s transit-oriented legislation make it a compelling choice. With new presale developments mushrooming around key transit hubs, Trout Lake’s attractiveness to buyers is set to rise.

As the year unfolds, Metro Vancouver’s real estate market continues to evolve, demonstrating resilience and adaptability. The enduring appeal of areas such as Burnaby, the North Shore, North Delta, and Trout Lake underscores the complex interplay of factors that drive home buying decisions, from affordability and supply to natural amenities and potential for development.

Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

