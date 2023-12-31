en English
Canada

Navigating Immigration: The Challenges Immigrants Face in Canada

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:06 pm EST
Navigating Immigration: The Challenges Immigrants Face in Canada

Jacqueline and Joshua Addo’s trajectory from Ghana to Canada, painted with strokes of stress and hardship, illuminates the broader canvas of immigrant experiences in Canada. Joshua’s job hunt, initially met with a series of closed doors, forced him to take on lower-paying jobs, straining the family’s finances to the point of borrowing money for survival. Although Joshua has since landed a job at Nova Scotia Power, their journey underscores the hurdles immigrants confront in Canada.

Immigrants and Mental Health: The ‘Healthy Immigrant Effect’

A study by Mental Health Research Canada brought to light that new Canadians are nearly twice as likely to worry about food insecurity compared to their Canadian-born counterparts. The isolation and lack of a support network amongst immigrants ferment mental health issues. The surprising finding: immigrants initially may report better mental health than Canadian-born individuals, a phenomenon termed the ‘healthy immigrant effect’. However, their mental health often spirals downwards over time.

Iqbal Choudhury, a PhD candidate at Dalhousie University, traces this decline to the stress of acculturation and the devaluation of immigrants’ professional credentials. The Canadian government, acknowledging the gravity of mental health issues amongst immigrants, extends support through various organizations.

The Exodus of Immigrants

Despite these support systems, nearly 15% of immigrants bid goodbye to Canada within 15 years of receiving permanent resident status. Cases like the Oberois from Punjab highlight the Gordian knot of finding suitable employment, despite holding qualifications. Pondering on the prospect of leaving Canada, they represent a subset of immigrants grappling with similar dilemmas.

Support Systems for Immigrants

The Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia recognizes the myriad ways immigration-related stress manifests. It offers education and support to help immigrants navigate these stressors, aiming to facilitate their transition into their new home.

Canada Mental Health Crisis
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

