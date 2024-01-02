en English
Navigating Fare Hikes: A Glimpse into Public Transportation Funding

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:42 pm EST
As the new year rings in, Winnipeg’s public transportation users face a fare hike, with bus fares rising by 10 cents. The regular base fare has jumped from $3.15 to $3.25, while youth and senior fares have climbed from $2.65 to $2.75. Peggo e-passes and paper passes’ prices have also seen an increase. The details of the new fare structure can be found online.

Cost-Sharing Arrangements for Public Transportation

Understanding the underlying cost-sharing arrangement for public transport services provides insight into these fare modifications. In BC Transit, for instance, the province covers 47% of the costs, while the remaining 53% is shouldered by local government contributions and user fares. This dynamic differs from that of Metro Vancouver’s transit authority, TransLink, which enjoys additional revenue streams, including a fuel tax of 12.5 cents per litre of gas and income from parking meters.

Public Transport Subsidy Variations

However, the degree of subsidy for public transportation trips can vary greatly. Within the City of Powell River and its surrounding areas, which includes the bus services to Lund or Stillwater, the Handi-Dart for qualified users, and the on-demand Zunga Bus, the fare is a fixed $2.25 per trip.

Financial Implications for qathet Region

Notably, the qathet region, where residents already grapple with higher gas prices, lacks these additional funding sources that buoy TransLink. Consequently, implementing similar funding measures in qathet to support public transportation might not resonate well with the local population, considering the potential financial burden it could impose.

Canada Transportation
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

