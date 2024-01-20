Navigating 'Death and Other Details': Hulu's High-Seas Murder Mystery

The Hulu series 'Death and Other Details' paints the thrilling narrative of Imogene Scott, a petty thief who, aboard the SS Varuna, suddenly finds herself in the thick of a murder investigation as the prime suspect. To exonerate herself, she aligns with Rufus Cotesworth, renowned as the world's greatest detective. Together, they delve into a suspect roster teeming with diverse, complex characters.

Filming Magic in British Columbia

Primarily filmed in the scenic landscapes of British Columbia, Canada, the series transforms various locales into the plush interiors and exteriors of the luxury cruise liner. Surrey, Whistler, and distinct neighborhoods in Vancouver such as Gastown and the West End serve as key filming sites. Mary's Diner cleverly substitutes for the Oprah Diner, contributing to the illusion.

Worldly Locations and Luxurious Settings

In addition to the Canadian locales, the series also incorporates scenes captured in Gibraltar and Malta to encapsulate the authentic Mediterranean cruise experience. The viewers are transported on a grand cruise adventure, punctuated by the suspense of a murder mystery, set against a backdrop that transitions from urban streets to snowy mountains and historic Mediterranean sites.

A Journey Through the Making

Originally titled 'Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem', the pilot episode set the tone for the series. The journey from concept to screen spanned four months, with principal photography completed from August to December 2022. The result is a captivating series that keeps viewers on the edge, navigating the high seas and high stakes aboard the SS Varuna.