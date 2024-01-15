en English
Navigating Canada’s Income Tax Act: Dispute Resolution and Optimization Strategies

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:10 am EST
In the labyrinth of Canada’s Income Tax Act, subsection 165(1) stands as a beacon for taxpayers, granting them the right to object to a tax assessment or reassessment. However, this is a right that must be exercised within statutory time frames and procedural norms. The initiation of a notice of objection sets the Canada Revenue Agency’s (CRA) administrative dispute resolution process in motion.

The Dispute Resolution Process

An appeals officer from the CRA’s Appeals Division is assigned to review the taxpayer’s objection. If the decision is not in the taxpayer’s favor, they can appeal to the Tax Court of Canada. However, this is a last resort option, only available after filing a notice of objection with the CRA’s Chief of Appeals. The Act sets a strict 90-day limit for objections from the date of assessment or reassessment, with a possible one-year extension under certain conditions. Missing these deadlines results in the taxpayer losing the right to dispute the tax assessment, although relief from interest or penalties may still be possible under the CRA’s Taxpayer Relief Program.

A Right to Object

The Act also contemplates scenarios where taxpayers may object to an assessment that mirrors their own tax return. This is a legal precedent established in cases such as Delle Donne v. The Queen (2015) and The Queen v. Imperial Oil Ltd (2003). The reasons for objecting can vary widely, from correcting omissions to strategic litigation. The decision in Imperial Oil Ltd reaffirms the right to object to one’s own tax return. This can provide a significant advantage in litigation strategy, as it can potentially shift the usual dynamic where the CRA holds an informational and positional advantage.

Optimizing Financial Position

Every person liable for any tax imposed by the Canada Income Tax Act is required to keep records, render statements, make returns, and comply with the rules and regulations as prescribed by the Secretary. The article provides valuable insights and practical tips for individual taxpayers to reduce their tax liability and optimize their financial position. It underscores various provisions of the Income Tax Act 1961, such as Section 80C for investment-related deductions, Section 80CCD 1B for contributions towards National Pension System, and Section 80D for deductions on mediclaim policies. It also discusses the benefits of alternative tax regimes and the extension of rebate under section 87A to resident individuals paying tax under a concessional tax regime. The introduction of self-declaration forms for assessees whose total income does not exceed the basic exemption limit aims to avoid unnecessary blocking of funds in the form of tax deducted at source (TDS). Furthermore, it outlines the provisions of section 112A of the IT Act for capital gains tax on transfer of long-term capital assets.

Canada Law
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

