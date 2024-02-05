Nationwide Hunt for Tattooed Fugitive Moises Medeiros

A nationwide manhunt is underway for Moises Medeiros, a prisoner currently serving a two-year sentence for possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition. The 28-year-old convict, characterized by his distinctive tattoos and physical features, has reportedly absconded from the authorities.

A Distinct Appearance

Medeiros is described as standing at five-foot-seven, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. However, it's his distinctive tattoos that make him easily identifiable. On the back of his neck, you'll find an image of hands clutching jail bars. His face is marked with an upside-down cross on each cheek and a teardrop accompanied by three dots.

His upper body is a canvas of inked symbolism; the words 'love' and 'hate' are etched on his fingers, a rose adorns his left hand, and his left forearm bears the word 'brotherhood' and an image of the grim reaper. His right forearm is embellished with a cross. Notably, the phrase 'snitches get stitches' is tattooed on him, an intimidating message often associated with criminal subcultures.

Known Haunts

Authorities have alerted the public to Medeiros' known frequented areas in southern Ontario. These include Hamilton, St. Catharines, and the Niagara region. With the warrant extending nationwide, it is clear that no stone is being left unturned in the pursuit of this fugitive.

Public's Help Needed

The provincial police have called upon the public to assist in locating Medeiros. They urge anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers or the provincial repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad. The ROPE squad is a specialized unit tasked with locating parolees and inmates who have escaped custody.

As the dragnet tightens, the public is reminded to exercise caution and refrain from approaching Medeiros, instead forwarding any information to the authorities. The search for Medeiros serves as a stark reminder of the crucial role public vigilance can play in maintaining law and order.