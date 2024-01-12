en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Nathalie Drouin Appointed as National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:21 pm EST
Nathalie Drouin Appointed as National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister

In a significant move, the Canadian government has announced the appointment of Nathalie Drouin as the national security adviser to the Prime Minister. This role, pivotal to the nation’s safety, involves the critical task of advising the Prime Minister on matters of national security, intelligence, and defense. It also necessitates the coordination of national security efforts across various government departments and agencies, ensuring a unified strategy and response to potential threats.

A Veteran Public Servant Takes Charge

Drouin, an experienced public servant, will retain her title as deputy clerk of the Privy Council while assuming her new role. Her vast experience in public service is expected to be invaluable in executing the responsibilities of this key advisory position. The appointment of Drouin underlines the government’s commitment to bolstering its leadership with experienced personnel in areas crucial to the country’s security.

Transition Amidst Potential Reforms

The appointment comes at a critical juncture as the Liberal government contemplates significant reform of the legislation governing Canada’s spy service to better address security threats. Drouin replaces Jody Thomas, who retired after serving as the security adviser for two years and a stint as the deputy minister of national defence. As Drouin steps into her new role amidst possible legislative changes, her leadership will be instrumental in determining the future trajectory of the country’s national security strategy.

0
Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
6 mins ago
Quebec's Healthcare Crisis Worsens as Nursing Licenses Hit 10-Year Low
In the heart of Canada, the province of Quebec is grappling with a healthcare crisis. The issue at hand is the alarming decline in the number of new nursing licenses issued, which has now hit a 10-year low. The Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec, the professional order regulating nursing in the province, reveals
Quebec's Healthcare Crisis Worsens as Nursing Licenses Hit 10-Year Low
The Boat Show at the International Centre: A Maritime Extravaganza
2 hours ago
The Boat Show at the International Centre: A Maritime Extravaganza
ASIRT Justifies RCMP Officer's Force Leading to Suspect's Paralysis
2 hours ago
ASIRT Justifies RCMP Officer's Force Leading to Suspect's Paralysis
Over 1,370 Students Face School Suspension for Incomplete Vaccination Records
11 mins ago
Over 1,370 Students Face School Suspension for Incomplete Vaccination Records
Canadian Uranium Stocks Gain Amid Kazatomprom's Production Shortfall Warning; The Weeknd Sets New Spotify Record
12 mins ago
Canadian Uranium Stocks Gain Amid Kazatomprom's Production Shortfall Warning; The Weeknd Sets New Spotify Record
Ontario's Braestone Winter Classic: A Testament to Community Spirit in the Fight Against Cancer
1 hour ago
Ontario's Braestone Winter Classic: A Testament to Community Spirit in the Fight Against Cancer
Latest Headlines
World News
Fat Joe: An Unexpected Advocate for U.S. Healthcare Reform
33 seconds
Fat Joe: An Unexpected Advocate for U.S. Healthcare Reform
Queen Elizabeth II: A Monarch's Dedication in Her Final Hours
35 seconds
Queen Elizabeth II: A Monarch's Dedication in Her Final Hours
Missouri Sports Teams Rally for Sports Betting Legalization
46 seconds
Missouri Sports Teams Rally for Sports Betting Legalization
Buffalo Bills Call for Snow Shovelers Ahead of Playoff Game Amid Weather Challenges
59 seconds
Buffalo Bills Call for Snow Shovelers Ahead of Playoff Game Amid Weather Challenges
Iowa's Nursing Home Feedback Paradox: Low Participation Despite High Satisfaction
1 min
Iowa's Nursing Home Feedback Paradox: Low Participation Despite High Satisfaction
Senator Lankford's Ambitious Immigration Compromise: A New Rule in Senate Politics
1 min
Senator Lankford's Ambitious Immigration Compromise: A New Rule in Senate Politics
Caitlin Clark to Make History with a Unique Broadcasting Milestone
3 mins
Caitlin Clark to Make History with a Unique Broadcasting Milestone
New York City: The Epicenter of Pro-Palestine Activism
3 mins
New York City: The Epicenter of Pro-Palestine Activism
North Carolina's Controversial SB49: Empowering Parents or Stigmatizing LGBTQ Youth?
4 mins
North Carolina's Controversial SB49: Empowering Parents or Stigmatizing LGBTQ Youth?
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app