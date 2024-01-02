en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

NASA’s Image of the Day: The Snowshoe Lava Field

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:17 am EST
NASA’s Image of the Day: The Snowshoe Lava Field

NASA’s Earth Observatory has bestowed upon the Snowshoe Lava Field in northern British Columbia the honor of being its Image of the Day. This field is part of the Mount Edziza volcanic province and is renowned for its extensive basaltic lava flows that have sculpted the region’s unique geological landscape.

Unveiling the Volcanic Terrain

The image, captured by the Operational Land Imager-2 (OLI-2) on the Landsat 9 satellite, unveils a terrain marked with a variety of volcanic features. These include stratovolcanoes, cinder cones, and lava domes that have taken form through eruptive cycles that span millions of years. One notable feature is the stratovolcano Mount Edziza with its ice-filled summit caldera, which emerged about 1 million years ago.

(Read Also: Breakthroughs in Space Research and Technology Mark the End of 2023)

The Snowshoe Lava Field: A Relatively Young Formation

Interestingly, the Snowshoe Lava Field itself is a relative newcomer to this volcanic landscape. Geologists estimate that it developed within the last 20,000 years. The autumn image reveals features such as the Coffee Crater and Cocoa Crater, so named for their rich brown colors. However, their hues are somewhat masked by the snowfall.

(Read Also: Astrophotographer’s Stunning Capture of SpaceX Rocket Featured as NASA’s Picture of the Day)

The Lava Land: A Remote Wilderness

This land of lava forms part of the remote wilderness of Mount Edziza Provincial Park. With no vehicle access, this area can only be reached by floatplane or foot. Despite its isolation, it teems with wildlife, providing a habitat for creatures like moose, caribou, and grizzly bears. Beyond its geological significance, the area also holds cultural value for the Tahltan Nation.

In the quest to understand our planet and beyond, geologists are particularly keen on studying the characteristics of ice-cooled lava in such regions. Their findings could not only help estimate past ice thickness in other volcanic regions on Earth, but they could also potentially aid in unveiling the climatic and geologic history of Mars.

Read More

0
Canada Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Pascal Siakam Leads Raptors to Victory, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley Make Successful Debut

By Salman Khan

North American Cities Grapple with Abandoned Shopping Carts: A Call for Retailer Accountability

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Regular Monthly Dividend

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Ontario Invests $1.3M to Drive Diversity in the Trucking Industry

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Mother-Daughter Duo Write 'Booked': A Guide to Child Acting ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 17 mins
Mother-Daughter Duo Write 'Booked': A Guide to Child Acting ...
heart comment 0
Community Spirit Flourishes in Whitehorse: Free Snow Shoveling Initiative by Israr Ahmed

By BNN Correspondents

Community Spirit Flourishes in Whitehorse: Free Snow Shoveling Initiative by Israr Ahmed
Woniya Thibeault: Conquering the Wilderness on Alone: Frozen

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Woniya Thibeault: Conquering the Wilderness on Alone: Frozen
Unexpected O-Train Service Suspension Disrupts Ottawa’s East End Commute

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Unexpected O-Train Service Suspension Disrupts Ottawa's East End Commute
Rescue and Recovery: The Tale of a Baby Bear in Alberta

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Rescue and Recovery: The Tale of a Baby Bear in Alberta
Latest Headlines
World News
Derby County Gears Up for Fleetwood Town Match, Eyes New Additions
10 seconds
Derby County Gears Up for Fleetwood Town Match, Eyes New Additions
Kazuchika Okada: Wrestling's Rising Star Discusses His Future with NJPW
14 seconds
Kazuchika Okada: Wrestling's Rising Star Discusses His Future with NJPW
Poor Air Quality Shortens Lives in Washington's Overburdened Communities, Report Reveals
39 seconds
Poor Air Quality Shortens Lives in Washington's Overburdened Communities, Report Reveals
Egbuwalo Appointed as Acting National Coordinator of NSIPA
40 seconds
Egbuwalo Appointed as Acting National Coordinator of NSIPA
Eddie Kingston Crowned First Triple Crown Champion in AEW's Inaugural Continental Classic
2 mins
Eddie Kingston Crowned First Triple Crown Champion in AEW's Inaugural Continental Classic
Travis County GOP Fails to Secure Hand Count Resources for March Primary
2 mins
Travis County GOP Fails to Secure Hand Count Resources for March Primary
Upcoming Sports Events: A Global Showcase of Athletic Excellence
2 mins
Upcoming Sports Events: A Global Showcase of Athletic Excellence
Jeremy Clarkson's Comical Promotion of Low-Alcohol Wellness Beer
2 mins
Jeremy Clarkson's Comical Promotion of Low-Alcohol Wellness Beer
Elderly Man with Multiple Disabilities Goes Missing in Roxbury
2 mins
Elderly Man with Multiple Disabilities Goes Missing in Roxbury
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
43 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
52 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
3 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
3 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
7 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
9 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
9 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
10 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app