NASA’s Image of the Day: The Snowshoe Lava Field

NASA’s Earth Observatory has bestowed upon the Snowshoe Lava Field in northern British Columbia the honor of being its Image of the Day. This field is part of the Mount Edziza volcanic province and is renowned for its extensive basaltic lava flows that have sculpted the region’s unique geological landscape.

Unveiling the Volcanic Terrain

The image, captured by the Operational Land Imager-2 (OLI-2) on the Landsat 9 satellite, unveils a terrain marked with a variety of volcanic features. These include stratovolcanoes, cinder cones, and lava domes that have taken form through eruptive cycles that span millions of years. One notable feature is the stratovolcano Mount Edziza with its ice-filled summit caldera, which emerged about 1 million years ago.

The Snowshoe Lava Field: A Relatively Young Formation

Interestingly, the Snowshoe Lava Field itself is a relative newcomer to this volcanic landscape. Geologists estimate that it developed within the last 20,000 years. The autumn image reveals features such as the Coffee Crater and Cocoa Crater, so named for their rich brown colors. However, their hues are somewhat masked by the snowfall.

The Lava Land: A Remote Wilderness

This land of lava forms part of the remote wilderness of Mount Edziza Provincial Park. With no vehicle access, this area can only be reached by floatplane or foot. Despite its isolation, it teems with wildlife, providing a habitat for creatures like moose, caribou, and grizzly bears. Beyond its geological significance, the area also holds cultural value for the Tahltan Nation.

In the quest to understand our planet and beyond, geologists are particularly keen on studying the characteristics of ice-cooled lava in such regions. Their findings could not only help estimate past ice thickness in other volcanic regions on Earth, but they could also potentially aid in unveiling the climatic and geologic history of Mars.

