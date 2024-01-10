en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

NASA’s Artemis II Lunar Mission Delayed Amid Technical Concerns

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:44 pm EST
NASA’s Artemis II Lunar Mission Delayed Amid Technical Concerns

Today, NASA announced a delay in the highly-anticipated Artemis II lunar mission. The launch, originally slated for November, has been postponed to September 2025, with subsequent missions, including Artemis III, also facing delays. The reasons cited are numerous technical issues, with the decision primarily driven by the agency’s commitment to safety.

Technical Hitches Prompt Delay

The Artemis II mission, an integral part of the Artemis program aiming to re-establish human presence on the moon, was set to include a diverse crew with three NASA astronauts and one Canadian astronaut. However, concerns about the life support system, the capsule’s heat shield wear and tear, and repairs needed for the launch tower have necessitated a delay. This pause allows more time for addressing these challenges to ensure the crew’s safety.

Vulcan Lunar Lander Raises Concerns

The Vulcan lunar lander, a pivotal element of the Artemis program, has encountered issues shortly after its launch. These difficulties include but are not limited to battery issues, ventilation and temperature control challenges, and heat shield concerns. These setbacks have raised concerns about the mission’s progress and the readiness of the technology involved.

The Impact on Global Space Exploration

The Artemis II mission is notable for its inclusion of Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, marking a significant milestone for Canada’s space program. NASA administrator Bill Nelson has emphasized the importance of international collaboration in space exploration, a sentiment echoed by other astronauts including former ISS commander Chris Hadfield. This mission represents a global partnership and a shared ambition for advancements in space technology. However, the delay and the challenges faced underscore the complexities involved in such ambitious endeavors.

0
Canada Science & Technology United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
21 mins ago
Canadian Government Approves Controversial Nuclear Waste Facility at Chalk River Laboratories
The Canadian government has greenlighted a new nuclear waste facility at the Chalk River Laboratories, attracting a wave of opposition from local First Nations and municipalities. With the aim to manage and store nuclear waste produced by the laboratories, the decision has sparked a debate over the balance between scientific progress and environmental stewardship. A
Canadian Government Approves Controversial Nuclear Waste Facility at Chalk River Laboratories
Canadian Zach Edey and No. 1 Purdue Suffer Upset Loss to Nebraska 88-72
31 mins ago
Canadian Zach Edey and No. 1 Purdue Suffer Upset Loss to Nebraska 88-72
Seattle Thunderbirds Survive Bus Incident En Route to Game, Thanks to Kelowna Rockets' Sportsmanship
32 mins ago
Seattle Thunderbirds Survive Bus Incident En Route to Game, Thanks to Kelowna Rockets' Sportsmanship
Toronto Maple Leafs Decimate San Jose Sharks in Commanding 7-1 Victory
22 mins ago
Toronto Maple Leafs Decimate San Jose Sharks in Commanding 7-1 Victory
Canada Grapples with Over $3 Billion in Insured Losses from Extreme Weather for Second Consecutive Year
22 mins ago
Canada Grapples with Over $3 Billion in Insured Losses from Extreme Weather for Second Consecutive Year
RCMP to Start Gathering Race-Based Data in Move Towards Transparent Policing
22 mins ago
RCMP to Start Gathering Race-Based Data in Move Towards Transparent Policing
Latest Headlines
World News
Malaysia Open 2024: Ng Tze Yong Forced to Withdraw Due to Suspected Back Injury
53 seconds
Malaysia Open 2024: Ng Tze Yong Forced to Withdraw Due to Suspected Back Injury
Reliq Health Technologies Announces Major Contract Expansion
54 seconds
Reliq Health Technologies Announces Major Contract Expansion
New Stars to Raise the Stakes in the Revival of Iconic TV Show Gladiators
57 seconds
New Stars to Raise the Stakes in the Revival of Iconic TV Show Gladiators
Centennial High School Extends Winning Streak in Big VIII League Opener
2 mins
Centennial High School Extends Winning Streak in Big VIII League Opener
Senator Shehu Sani Laments as EFCC Investigates High-Profile Figures Over Alleged Misappropriation
2 mins
Senator Shehu Sani Laments as EFCC Investigates High-Profile Figures Over Alleged Misappropriation
Microplastics Found in Nearly 90% of Protein Sources: A Wake-up Call for Global Food Safety
2 mins
Microplastics Found in Nearly 90% of Protein Sources: A Wake-up Call for Global Food Safety
Philippines Comelec Budget Increase Sparks Debate Over Alleged Charter Change Agenda
3 mins
Philippines Comelec Budget Increase Sparks Debate Over Alleged Charter Change Agenda
Will Day's Season Start in Jeopardy Following Stress Fracture
3 mins
Will Day's Season Start in Jeopardy Following Stress Fracture
Historic College Football Seasons: A Comparative Analysis
4 mins
Historic College Football Seasons: A Comparative Analysis
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
1 hour
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Woolworths and Big W Discontinue Australia Day Merchandise Amid Changing Cultural Discourse
1 hour
Woolworths and Big W Discontinue Australia Day Merchandise Amid Changing Cultural Discourse
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
4 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
7 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app