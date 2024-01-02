nanopay Launches Revolutionary Remittance Service for Pakistani Diaspora in Canada

Toronto-based fintech firm, nanopay Corporation, has launched a new game-changing remittance platform, nanopay Foree Remittance. This innovative solution is poised to revolutionize the way the Pakistani community in Canada sends money home, ensuring speed, affordability, and broad accessibility.

Cost-Effective and Rapid Transfers

nanopay Foree Remittance is a robust solution designed to provide the fastest and most cost-effective money transfer service to Pakistan. It offers the best exchange rates from the National Bank of Pakistan without the burden of hidden transaction fees. This service is powered by nanopay’s cutting-edge payment innovation platform, which is built on its proprietary Centralized Ledger Technology (CLT). This technology is designed to bolster the performance, resilience, visibility, and security of payment systems, ensuring that every fund transfer is not only quick but also secure.

Enhanced Accessibility

The service is immediately available across Canada, accessible as a Web App or on Google Play. It connects with over 35 banks in Pakistan through the National Bank of Pakistan, ensuring widespread distribution of funds. Furthermore, nanopay Foree Remittance integrates with Interac e-Transfer, facilitating near-instant delivery of remittances to recipients in Pakistan. This integration ensures that beneficiaries receive their funds in real-time, enhancing the convenience and efficiency of the remittance process.

Nanopay’s Mission for Financial Inclusion

At the heart of this innovation is nanopay’s mission to promote financial inclusion. Laurence Cooke, the founder and CEO of nanopay, emphasizes the company’s commitment to helping the Pakistani diaspora in Canada support their families back home more efficiently. With nanopay Foree Remittance, the company is taking a significant step towards making financial inclusion a reality, enabling the Pakistani community in Canada to conveniently and affordably send money home, maximizing the impact of every dollar sent.