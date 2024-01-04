Nanalysis Grants 475,000 RSUs to Directors, Continues Innovation in NMR Spectroscopy

In a significant move, Nanalysis Scientific Corp., a renowned name in the production of portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers, has granted a whopping 475,000 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) to its independent Directors. This grant comes under the company’s RSU plan, and these RSUs are exercisable for common shares in the company.

Staggering Vesting of RSUs

The vesting of these RSUs will occur at different intervals. Initially, 100,000 units will vest immediately, and the remaining will vest in three equal portions at each 12-month anniversary from the grant date, extending up to 36 months. This staggered vesting method seeks to ensure a long-term commitment from the directors towards the company’s growth and prosperity.

Innovation at the Forefront

Known for creating the world’s first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer, the NMReady-60, Nanalysis is a beacon of innovation in its industry. It has dramatically simplified NMR spectrometry by eliminating the need for cryogens like liquid helium, which are typically necessary in conventional NMR devices. The company’s innovative streak didn’t stop there, as it recently introduced a 100MHz device, marking it as the most advanced compact NMR device available in the market.

Expanding Horizons through Acquisitions

Nanalysis has been making strategic acquisitions to bolster its position in the industry. In 2022, it acquired K'(Prime) Technologies Inc., a move that bolstered its North American sales and service. In addition, the company secured a 43% stake in Quad Systems AG, a high-field NMR company, further expanding its portfolio and reach.

The announcement also includes forward-looking statements that reflect management’s current opinions and estimates. However, these are subject to risks, uncertainties, and various factors that could influence the company’s actual results.