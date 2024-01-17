Nanaimo Physician Advocates Realistic Goals for Quitting Smoking During National Non Smoking Week

For many, the beginning of a new year signifies the start of new resolutions. However, Dr. Derek Poteryko, a family physician and smoking cessation specialist based in Nanaimo, suggests a different approach for smokers looking to quit. Rather than making a grand New Year's resolution, Dr. Poteryko stresses the importance of setting modest and realistic goals, especially during the National Non Smoking Week.

Unveiling National Non-Smoking Week

National Non-Smoking Week, a dedicated period for smokers to reflect on their habits, is purposefully scheduled for the third week of January. Contrary to popular belief, resolutions made at the start of the year often fail to be sustained, according to behavioural medicine. Positioning the week later in the month gives individuals time to contemplate their smoking habits and the changes they wish to implement, without the pressure of New Year's resolutions.

Realistic Goals: The Key to Quitting

Dr. Poteryko recommends that smokers begin their journey to quitting by avoiding cigarettes for several hours once a week. This initial step, although seemingly small, can have a profound impact on a smoker's journey. By setting achievable goals, individuals are more likely to maintain their progress and eventually increase their smoke-free periods to an entire day, followed by multiple days within a week.

Smoking Cessation: A Lifesaver

Dr. Poteryko also emphasizes the detrimental effects of smoking on life expectancy, underscoring the urgency for smokers to consider quitting. The health risks associated with smoking are well-documented, with numerous statistics highlighting the prevalence of smoking and vaping in Canada. By providing practical advice and resources for quitting, Dr. Poteryko aids smokers in their journey towards a healthier future.