Nakusp Public Library Thrives in 2023: Expansions, Grants, and Community Engagement

At the recent Village of Nakusp council meeting, Claire Paradis, director of the Nakusp Public Library, provided a comprehensive update on the library's operations and achievements in 2023. Paradis highlighted the library's evolving role in the community, not only as a hub for books but as a versatile space for a wide array of programs and activities. With new furniture and a virtual reality headset donation enhancing the library's appeal, it's clear that the Nakusp Public Library is more than just a place to borrow books.

Financial Health and Community Support

The library's financial update revealed a strong backing from local government, with significant contributions also coming from grants and donations. The Village of Nakusp and the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) remain pivotal supporters, contributing 31% and 20% of the library's revenue, respectively. Paradis excitedly shared news of two major grants from the Province, totaling about $130,000, which will be strategically utilized to ensure sustained improvement and staff welfare over the coming years. Despite the absence of late fees, the library thrives on community generosity, with donations and fundraising efforts supplementing its budget.

Programming and Volunteerism: The Heart of the Library

Programming is a cornerstone of the Nakusp Public Library's appeal, offering everything from Mother Goose story times to Death Cafés. These programs, along with the library's commitment to accessibility and inclusivity, are made possible by a dedicated team of volunteers and staff. Paradis emphasized the critical role of volunteers, who contribute hundreds of hours to support the library's mission. The library's efforts to train and invest in its staff, ensuring they are well-compensated and knowledgeable, underscore the institution's commitment to excellence and community service.

Looking Forward: Growth and Gratitude

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the Nakusp Public Library has not only recovered but surpassed previous levels of membership and circulation, signaling a robust interest in library services and resources. The introduction of a delivery program for patrons unable to visit the library in person further exemplifies the library's adaptive and inclusive approach. Paradis concluded her update with heartfelt thanks to retiring librarian Susan Rogers and outgoing library board chair Paula Rogers, acknowledging their significant contributions to the library's success. As the Nakusp Public Library looks to the future, it remains a vital and evolving community resource, deeply embedded in the fabric of Nakusp's civic life.