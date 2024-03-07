Nakusp Hot Springs 50th Anniversary: Zeleznik and Knooihuizen Lead Celebratory Committee

Marking a significant milestone, Nakusp Hot Springs is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary this October, with Mayor Tom Zeleznik and Councillor Tina Knooihuizen at the helm of the planning committee. Founded in 1974, the hot springs have been a cornerstone of community and tourism in Nakusp, with the mayor sharing a personal connection to its origins, having contributed to the construction as a high school student.

Half a Century of Warmth and Wellness

The Nakusp Hot Springs, completed in 1974, have served as a beacon of relaxation and recreation, drawing both locals and tourists to the soothing warm waters nestled in the Kootenays. As the village gears up to celebrate this landmark anniversary, Mayor Zeleznik, Councillor Knooihuizen, and three members of the Village staff, including the recreation coordinator and the hot springs supervisor, are tasked with steering the festivities. The committee's mission is to brainstorm and decide on the activities and events that will encapsulate the essence and history of the hot springs over the past five decades.

Community Engagement and Vision

This celebratory planning committee is a testament to the village's commitment to community engagement and preserving its cultural heritage. By involving figures like Mayor Zeleznik, who has a direct link to the hot springs' early days, the committee aims to honor the legacy of those who laid the foundations for one of Nakusp's prized landmarks. With a limited timeframe, the committee is set to disband by March 29, allowing enough time for event planning and council approval, ensuring that the celebrations reflect the community's values and history.

Looking Ahead

As Nakusp Hot Springs approaches its 50th anniversary, the planning committee's efforts symbolize more than just a celebration; they represent a bridge between the past and future. By commemorating this milestone, the village not only honors the hot springs' historical significance but also looks forward to fostering a legacy that future generations can enjoy. With the anniversary event, Nakusp aims to spotlight the enduring appeal of its natural wonders and the cohesive community spirit that has supported the hot springs for half a century.