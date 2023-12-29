en English
Business

N.B. Power Employees Hold Top Spots in List of Highest-Paid Civil Servants

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:15 pm EST
N.B. Power Employees Hold Top Spots in List of Highest-Paid Civil Servants

In a recently released list of the highest-paid civil servants for 2022, employees at N.B. Power dominate, occupying six of the top 10 spots. Specifically, Keith Cronkhite, the former CEO of N.B. Power, who was relieved of his duties in July 2022, emerged as the highest earner with a salary range of $600,000 to $624,999. This figure likely includes severance pay, given that his salary the previous year was lower.

Public Sector’s High Earners

Annually released by the government of New Brunswick, the list includes all employees earning over $80,000. This year, a total of 18,926 individuals made the cut. Interestingly, out of the top 50 earners, 29 work for N.B. Power. This fact gains significance in light of the utility’s proposed significant rate hike for customers. However, the salaries are published in ranges, not exact figures, raising questions about transparency.

N.B. Power Officials and Other Crown Corporations

Other high-ranking N.B. Power officials on the list include the current CEO, Lori Clark, with a salary range of $350,000 to $374,999, and Gerald Fairweather, another N.B. Power employee, who was the province’s second-highest earner. The list also featured high earners from Public Health and other Crown corporations. However, their ranks did not surpass those of N.B. Power’s officials.

Premier’s Earnings

Premier Blaine Higgs’s total earnings for 2022 were reported at $207,201, inclusive of his salary, travel, and other allowances. The highest-paid deputy minister was Cheryl Hansen of the Finance Department and Treasury Board, with earnings between $275,000 to $299,999.

The report, shedding light on the earnings of civil servants, comes from CBC New Brunswick and is authored by Sam Farley. The figures underscore the significant compensation that top public sector officials receive, prompting a closer examination of public sector wages in the context of proposed service rate hikes.

Business Canada Energy
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

