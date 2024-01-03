Myriad Uranium Corp. Issues Stock Options; Shows Interest in Uranium Projects

Myriad Uranium Corp., a uranium exploration company based in Canada, has announced the issuance of 1,425,000 stock options to its directors, officers, and consultants. These options, each exercisable at $0.20 per share, are valid for a period of five years from the date of grant.

Stock Options Issuance: A Related Party Transaction

Under the Multilateral Instrument 61-101, the allocation of stock options to certain directors and officers is classified as a related party transaction. However, it is exempt from formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements. This exemption is due to the fair market value of the options not exceeding 25% of Myriad Uranium Corp.’s market capitalization.

Uranium Exploration and Development Projects

With a significant interest in uranium exploration and development, Myriad Uranium Corp. holds a 75% earnable interest in the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA. The project is notable for its historical uranium mines and extensive drilling history. Additionally, the company has 80% ownership of exploration licenses in the Tim Mersoii Basin in Niger, with an option to earn up to 100%. It also has a 50% interest in the Millen Mountain Property in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

The news release from Myriad Uranium Corp. contains forward-looking statements regarding the company’s business strategy, exploration and development plans, and the potential economic viability of its projects. However, these statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.