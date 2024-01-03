en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Myriad Uranium Corp. Issues Stock Options; Shows Interest in Uranium Projects

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:23 pm EST
Myriad Uranium Corp. Issues Stock Options; Shows Interest in Uranium Projects

Myriad Uranium Corp., a uranium exploration company based in Canada, has announced the issuance of 1,425,000 stock options to its directors, officers, and consultants. These options, each exercisable at $0.20 per share, are valid for a period of five years from the date of grant.

Stock Options Issuance: A Related Party Transaction

Under the Multilateral Instrument 61-101, the allocation of stock options to certain directors and officers is classified as a related party transaction. However, it is exempt from formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements. This exemption is due to the fair market value of the options not exceeding 25% of Myriad Uranium Corp.’s market capitalization.

Uranium Exploration and Development Projects

With a significant interest in uranium exploration and development, Myriad Uranium Corp. holds a 75% earnable interest in the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA. The project is notable for its historical uranium mines and extensive drilling history. Additionally, the company has 80% ownership of exploration licenses in the Tim Mersoii Basin in Niger, with an option to earn up to 100%. It also has a 50% interest in the Millen Mountain Property in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

The news release from Myriad Uranium Corp. contains forward-looking statements regarding the company’s business strategy, exploration and development plans, and the potential economic viability of its projects. However, these statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

0
Business Canada United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Starbucks' Limited-Edition Pink Cup Causes a Stir
Starbucks has teamed up with Stanley Quencher to launch a limited-edition shimmery pink cup, which has become an instant sensation among coffee enthusiasts. This 40-ounce wonder was released on Wednesday and is available at Starbucks outlets situated within Target locations across the country. This pink cup, the latest addition in the series of collaborations, has
Starbucks' Limited-Edition Pink Cup Causes a Stir
The Impact of Workplace Diversity on Organizational Performance
2 mins ago
The Impact of Workplace Diversity on Organizational Performance
Temperature-Controlled Packaging: A Flourishing Global Market Set to Reach $39.4B by 2032
2 mins ago
Temperature-Controlled Packaging: A Flourishing Global Market Set to Reach $39.4B by 2032
Maui Land & Pineapple Company Welcomes New Independent Directors
1 min ago
Maui Land & Pineapple Company Welcomes New Independent Directors
Silver Market Shows Signs of Potential Price Surge
1 min ago
Silver Market Shows Signs of Potential Price Surge
Nektar Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
2 mins ago
Nektar Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Latest Headlines
World News
Malaysian Open 2023: Viktor Axelsen Faces Stiff Competition Amidst Rising Stars
13 seconds
Malaysian Open 2023: Viktor Axelsen Faces Stiff Competition Amidst Rising Stars
West Bank Erupts in Protest Following Assassination of Hamas Leader
56 seconds
West Bank Erupts in Protest Following Assassination of Hamas Leader
Egypt Withdraws from GERD Negotiations: A Pivotal Shift in Ethiopian Sovereignty
1 min
Egypt Withdraws from GERD Negotiations: A Pivotal Shift in Ethiopian Sovereignty
Maryland's Health Department Expands: New Positions Approved Amid Skepticism
1 min
Maryland's Health Department Expands: New Positions Approved Amid Skepticism
Notre Dame Women's Basketball: Injury Crisis Deepens with Emma Risch's Absence
1 min
Notre Dame Women's Basketball: Injury Crisis Deepens with Emma Risch's Absence
Joe Flacco: A Beacon of Wisdom as Browns Pivot Towards Playoffs
2 mins
Joe Flacco: A Beacon of Wisdom as Browns Pivot Towards Playoffs
Amending Thailand's Constitution: A Promise Kept or Power Preserved?
2 mins
Amending Thailand's Constitution: A Promise Kept or Power Preserved?
Biden Administration Official Resigns over U.S. Support for Israel in Gaza Conflict
2 mins
Biden Administration Official Resigns over U.S. Support for Israel in Gaza Conflict
North Carolina League of Municipalities to Distribute ARPA Funding to Municipalities
3 mins
North Carolina League of Municipalities to Distribute ARPA Funding to Municipalities
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
56 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app