MV Coho Ferry to Pause Operations; Arizona Border Crossings to Reopen

The MV Coho ferry, a prominent mode of transportation linking Greater Victoria and Port Angeles, will cease operations temporarily from January 3rd to February 7th for its annual drydocking and routine maintenance. Operated by Black Ball, this period of inactivity is strategically chosen to minimize disruption, considering January’s sluggish tourism influx in Greater Victoria. However, the repercussions of this temporary suspension will be felt by travelers intending to visit Port Angeles for business or leisure during this period, compelling them to opt for BC Ferries as an alternative.

Implications for Travelers

While the BC Ferries route serves as a viable alternative, it comes with its own set of challenges. The most significant being the extended travel time. Google Maps estimates that the fastest vehicular travel time via BC Ferries is approximately seven hours, inclusive of the ferry ride. This stands in stark contrast to the more direct route offered by the MV Coho, making the latter a preferred choice for many.

Border Crossings Reopen

In other news, the Lukeville Port of Entry in Arizona, along with three other border crossings, is set to reopen on January 4th. These crossings were previously closed due to a surge in migrants, significantly impacting border communities like Rocky Point (Puerto Peñasco). Consequently, businesses and travelers experienced disruptions, including extended travel times.

Impact and Response

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs activated the state’s National Guard to support operations at the closed port of entry. Congressional representatives and senators have expressed relief at the reopening but emphasized the need for more resources to secure the border and address the broken immigration system. The closure severely affected businesses and tourism, with one real estate agent highlighting the substantial impact on his business.