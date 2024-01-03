en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

MV Coho Ferry to Pause Operations; Arizona Border Crossings to Reopen

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:31 pm EST
MV Coho Ferry to Pause Operations; Arizona Border Crossings to Reopen

The MV Coho ferry, a prominent mode of transportation linking Greater Victoria and Port Angeles, will cease operations temporarily from January 3rd to February 7th for its annual drydocking and routine maintenance. Operated by Black Ball, this period of inactivity is strategically chosen to minimize disruption, considering January’s sluggish tourism influx in Greater Victoria. However, the repercussions of this temporary suspension will be felt by travelers intending to visit Port Angeles for business or leisure during this period, compelling them to opt for BC Ferries as an alternative.

Implications for Travelers

While the BC Ferries route serves as a viable alternative, it comes with its own set of challenges. The most significant being the extended travel time. Google Maps estimates that the fastest vehicular travel time via BC Ferries is approximately seven hours, inclusive of the ferry ride. This stands in stark contrast to the more direct route offered by the MV Coho, making the latter a preferred choice for many.

Border Crossings Reopen

In other news, the Lukeville Port of Entry in Arizona, along with three other border crossings, is set to reopen on January 4th. These crossings were previously closed due to a surge in migrants, significantly impacting border communities like Rocky Point (Puerto Peñasco). Consequently, businesses and travelers experienced disruptions, including extended travel times.

Impact and Response

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs activated the state’s National Guard to support operations at the closed port of entry. Congressional representatives and senators have expressed relief at the reopening but emphasized the need for more resources to secure the border and address the broken immigration system. The closure severely affected businesses and tourism, with one real estate agent highlighting the substantial impact on his business.

0
Canada Transportation Travel & Tourism
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
4 mins ago
Chrystia Freeland's Transportation Expenses Scrutinized Amid Climate Advocacy
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, well-known for her climate change advocacy, has come under scrutiny for her transportation expenses. Detailed reports reveal that the high-ranking official’s expenses amounted to $3,040 on limousine and taxi services, and $6,736 on journeys conducted by her official chauffeur. These figures are in addition to the $781 she spent on transportation
Chrystia Freeland's Transportation Expenses Scrutinized Amid Climate Advocacy
Mother Convicted of Second-Degree Murder Dies in Prison
8 mins ago
Mother Convicted of Second-Degree Murder Dies in Prison
Canada's Green Industrial Strategy: Balancing Growth and Energy Capacity
8 mins ago
Canada's Green Industrial Strategy: Balancing Growth and Energy Capacity
Province-Wide Warrant Issued for Kelowna's Most Wanted, Corey James Pashe
5 mins ago
Province-Wide Warrant Issued for Kelowna's Most Wanted, Corey James Pashe
Canada Tackles Rising Living Costs, Blue Jays Fans Disappointed by Ohtani's Move
6 mins ago
Canada Tackles Rising Living Costs, Blue Jays Fans Disappointed by Ohtani's Move
Icy Conditions Trigger Vehicle Accident in Elmira: Hydro Pole Knocked Down
7 mins ago
Icy Conditions Trigger Vehicle Accident in Elmira: Hydro Pole Knocked Down
Latest Headlines
World News
India's External Affairs Minister Anticipates Challenges in 2024: A New Direction for Policies
13 seconds
India's External Affairs Minister Anticipates Challenges in 2024: A New Direction for Policies
Stoke City and Brighton Set for Historic FA Cup Clash
20 seconds
Stoke City and Brighton Set for Historic FA Cup Clash
Indian Congress Party Faces Scrutiny Over Meeting with Adani Group
32 seconds
Indian Congress Party Faces Scrutiny Over Meeting with Adani Group
Reform UK Rejects Electoral Pact with Tories, Threatening Conservative Election Hopes
47 seconds
Reform UK Rejects Electoral Pact with Tories, Threatening Conservative Election Hopes
City of Stirling to Host NBL's 3x3 Big Hustle Nationals in 2024
2 mins
City of Stirling to Host NBL's 3x3 Big Hustle Nationals in 2024
Brooke Shields Leverages Minimalism for Effective Skincare
2 mins
Brooke Shields Leverages Minimalism for Effective Skincare
Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Reaches Ward-7 of MC Ghou Manhasan: A Step Towards Grassroots Empowerment
2 mins
Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Reaches Ward-7 of MC Ghou Manhasan: A Step Towards Grassroots Empowerment
Evangelical Lawyer Jay Sekulow Fights to Keep Trump on Ballots
3 mins
Evangelical Lawyer Jay Sekulow Fights to Keep Trump on Ballots
Brad Holmes' 1000-Goal Milestone Features in Top 10 Sports Stories of 2023
3 mins
Brad Holmes' 1000-Goal Milestone Features in Top 10 Sports Stories of 2023
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
34 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
36 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
1 hour
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar
3 hours
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app