Muskoka District Takes Measures to Safeguard Drinking Water Supply

The District of Muskoka, committed to delivering safe, clean, and award-winning drinking water to all water users, has embarked on a comprehensive survey of all commercial, industrial, and institutional properties directly connected to its drinking water system. The project aims to ensure the unimpaired functioning of cross-connection control systems, which are instrumental in preventing any potential reversal of water flow that could contaminate the drinking water supply.

Initiative Against Water Contamination

This initiative, already in progress with some notices issued, necessitates property owners who receive a notice to carry out a thorough cross-connection control survey within a 90-day window. The survey's objective is to single out any plausible risks, scrutinize existing backflow devices, and determine if new devices are imperative to maintain the intended, one-way water flow. It is an essential measure as a reversed water flow can pose significant health and safety risks.

Responsibility of Property Owners

Property owners are responsible for addressing any deficiencies identified in the survey. The onus also rests on them to shoulder the cost for the survey, any necessary repairs, and the annual maintenance of backflow prevention devices. District officials have emphasized the importance of this undertaking, stating that the municipality's water system is intended to flow solely in one direction. Any deviation could pose serious health implications.

The Drinking Water Protection By-law

The District of Muskoka is steadfast in its commitment to ensure the purity of its drinking water. The information collected from these surveys will be used to evaluate the risk level posed by a user and determine the protection level required. All backflow device usage will be tracked in compliance with the District’s Drinking Water Protection By-law, further underscoring the District's commitment to safeguard its potable water supply.