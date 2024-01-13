en English
Business

MusicNL Calls for Increased Funding to Boost Local Music Industry

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:48 am EST
MusicNL Calls for Increased Funding to Boost Local Music Industry

MusicNL, the music industry’s advocate in Newfoundland and Labrador, is urging the Liberal government to fulfill its long-standing promise to double the Canada Music Fund from $25 million to $50 million. This commitment was made during the 2021 election campaign but has remained unfulfilled, causing concern among industry stakeholders. The Canada Music Fund is a critical lifeline for the burgeoning music industry, which is creating new jobs and sparking growth in the region.

MusicNL’s Call to Action

MusicNL, under the leadership of CEO Rhonda Tulk-Lane, has mounted a social media campaign urging people to email their local MPs, the finance minister, and the minister of Canadian heritage. The campaign’s objective is to emphasize the music industry’s significance and the necessity of the promised funding. The campaign’s strategy includes a link for supporters to sign a letter advocating for the funding increase, amplifying their collective voice.

Music’s Role in Cultural and Economic Landscape

While acknowledging the multitude of pressing issues requiring government funding, Tulk-Lane insists that the music industry’s role in Newfoundland and Labrador’s cultural landscape should not be underestimated. The Foundation Assisting Canadian Talent on Recordings (FACTOR) has supported 131 recipients in the province in recent years, demonstrating the industry’s positive ripple effect on the local economy. The increased funding is essential for the industry’s continued growth and the creation of new opportunities.

Industry Impact and Future Prospects

The music industry in Newfoundland and Labrador is more than a cultural asset; it’s an economic driver, creating jobs and opportunities for artists, managers, promoters, and technicians. The Canada Music Fund, distributed through organizations like FACTOR, is instrumental in this growth. The call for increased funding is not just about keeping a promise—it’s about supporting a sector that is proving to be a vital part of the region’s identity and economic prosperity.

Business Canada Music
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

