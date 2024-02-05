Murder Suspect Sebastian Johnston Fires Lawyer, Claims Innocence in Unusual Court Appearance

On January 30, 2024, Sebastian Johnston, accused of first-degree murder, made an unusual virtual court appearance before Justice of the Peace Jack Chiang. In stark contrast to his previous appearances, Johnston's demeanor was notably more energetic and agitated, and he had groomed his appearance, making his facial tattoos more visible.

Dismissing Representation and Claiming Innocence

Johnston, previously silent and disheveled, took the court by surprise when he interrupted the hearing. In an unprecedented move, he dismissed his lawyer, Jeffrey Langevin, on the spot. He declared his wrongful imprisonment and claimed that he was a top-paid worker. He further mentioned that his grandmother had hired a lawyer named Francis Dubois, whom he intends to represent him moving forward.

Delays and Discovery

The Crown attorney informed the court that the first round of disclosure from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was delayed until February. The victim, Kevin Saviour Camilleri, had been missing since November 9, 2023, and was reported missing a week later, on November 16. Johnston was arrested on December 1, 2023, for Camilleri's murder.

The Victim and the Accused

The OPP, with the aid of its Emergency Response Team (ERT), found Camilleri's body on December 5, 2023. Johnston's next court appearance has been scheduled for March 2024, providing him adequate time to secure new legal representation. His unusual behavior in court, coupled with his intent to change lawyers, has added an unexpected twist to this high-profile murder case.