Artists/Artwork

MUD The Clay Studio: A New Haven for Ceramic Enthusiasts in Leslieville

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:27 am EST
In the heart of Leslieville, a new haven for ceramic enthusiasts has emerged. MUD The Clay Studio, the brainchild of Hannun Lyn, provides a welcoming space for individuals to delve into the transformative art of ceramics. With a remarkable two-decade-long journey with clay, Lyn has meticulously designed an environment that invites appreciation, exploration, and mastery of the medium.

Lyn’s Passion for Pottery

From her humble beginnings, taking pottery classes to completing a rigorous ceramics education at Sheridan College, Lyn’s passion for ceramics has been an unwavering constant. She honed her skills and teaching techniques over years of instructing at various renowned museums in Toronto. Wanting to create a unique, inclusive space for pottery enthusiasts and learners alike, Lyn took the bold step of opening her own studio.

Birth of MUD The Clay Studio

Together with her husband, Lyn painstakingly constructed each aspect of the studio. Every element, from shelves to glazing stations, was carefully built to ensure a conducive learning and creating environment. The studio, equipped with concrete floors and adequate ventilation, boasts eight pottery wheels, ensuring a spacious and comfortable learning experience for all.

Classes and Courses

MUD offers two distinct classes. ‘Trial by MUD’, a two-hour introductory workshop priced at $75, allows individuals to get a taste of the artistry involved in pottery. On the other hand, ‘MUD 101’, a comprehensive six-week course priced at $400, offers a deep dive into the intricacies of ceramics.

A Name with Philosophy

The studio’s name, ‘MUD’, encapsulates the simplicity and essence of clay. It is a nod to Lyn’s previous business name ‘Mud Koan’, merging ‘mud’ with ‘koan’, a Buddhist term for a paradoxical riddle. This reflects not just the transformative journey of clay into art, but also the transformative journey of the artist.

While Lyn envisions expanding the studio to accommodate more artists in the future, she cherishes the opportunity to nurture the creative journey of her current students. Her exceptional teaching skills have been celebrated for empowering students and fostering creativity, making MUD The Clay Studio a beacon for pottery enthusiasts in Leslieville.

Artists/Artwork Canada Education
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

