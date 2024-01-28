Mountain View County Fatal Shooting: Richard Mcculloch Charged with Second-Degree Murder

In a chilling incident in Mountain View County, a man was shot dead at a residence northeast of Sundre. The victim, identified as 36-year-old Justin Goodhand, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. An autopsy performed the following day confirmed the incident as a homicide. Prompt police action led to the arrest and charge of Richard Mcculloch, a 36-year-old resident of Sundre, with second-degree murder.

On Thursday, January 25, 2024, the authorities received a report of a shooting. This triggered an immediate response, and the police arrived at the scene to find Goodhand critically injured. He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit took over the case, launching a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

Murder Charges Laid

In the wake of Goodhand's death, the police rapidly zeroed in on Richard Mcculloch. Post investigations, the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit charged Mcculloch with second-degree murder. The authorities have confirmed that no other suspects are sought in connection with this case, indicating a swift closure in the investigation.

Under the weight of the charges, Mcculloch has been remanded into custody. He is scheduled to make his first appearance in a Didsbury courtroom on January 29, 2024. The community of Mountain View County and Sundre waits with bated breath as justice for Justin Goodhand hangs in the balance.