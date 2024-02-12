Mount Saint Vincent University Braces for Faculty Strike Amidst Contract Negotiations

Mount Saint Vincent University braces for a faculty strike at noon today, following unsuccessful contract negotiations with the administration. The university's 160 full-time faculty, librarians, and lab instructors, represented by the Mount Saint Vincent University Faculty Association (MSVUFA), voted overwhelmingly in favor of a strike in December. The student union supports the workers' rights to collective bargaining and labor action.

Advertisment

Negotiations Falter

Despite the involvement of a conciliator, the MSVUFA and the university's Board of Governors failed to reach an agreement on a new contract. The primary sticking points in the negotiations revolve around compensation, diversity, and inclusion issues. The faculty's decision to strike comes after a weekend of intense negotiations that ultimately fell through.

Strike Protocols and Student Concerns

Advertisment

The university and the MSVUFA have agreed on strike protocols, which include limiting access to certain areas on campus and discontinuing sick and vacation leave during the strike. The administration's primary concern is minimizing the impact on students' academic experience. Some classes will be temporarily suspended, while others will continue as usual. Part-time faculty-taught labs, however, will not proceed in the event of a strike.

Student Union Support

Student Union leadership has expressed solidarity with the workers' rights to collective bargaining and labor action. They are determining their position in the event of a strike, aiming to support both students and faculty members. The student union emphasizes the importance of equitable working conditions for faculty and staff, which they believe will ultimately contribute to a better learning environment for students.

Advertisment

As the clock ticks down to the noon strike deadline, the university community anxiously awaits further developments. The administration and MSVUFA are engaged in last-minute negotiations, hoping to find common ground and avert the impending strike. Both parties understand the potential consequences for students and are working diligently to reach a resolution.

In the meantime, students are advised to stay informed and check the section numbers of their courses, as some may be cancelled or rescheduled. The university has also urged students to visit its website for updates and information regarding the impending strike and its possible effects on their academic experience.

With the deadline looming, the fate of Mount Saint Vincent University's faculty, students, and academic calendar hangs in the balance. The hope is that both parties will find a resolution that addresses the concerns of faculty and minimizes disruptions for students.