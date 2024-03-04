Mount Forest's New Outdoor Pool Opening Delayed to 2027, Fundraising Efforts Ramp Up

Mount Forest's eagerly awaited new outdoor pool opening has been postponed to 2027, despite initial hopes for a 2026 launch. This setback comes as community fundraising efforts kick into gear, aiming to meet a significant $2.5 million target. The latest update presented to the Mount Forest Aquatics Ad-Hoc Advisory Committee reveals a shift in the project timeline, with the tender for the pool's construction now scheduled for issuance in late 2025.

Community Fundraising Takes Center Stage

As part of the endeavor to bring the new outdoor pool to fruition, the community has rallied together, raising $15,400 towards the $2.5 million goal. This effort underscores the local commitment to enhancing recreational facilities, despite the challenges posed by the updated timeline. Wellington North council has also pledged to cover the remainder of the $5.4 million project cost through taxpayer contributions, estimated at $60 annually for a home valued at $300,000. In parallel, staff has explored various grant opportunities, including the Hydro One Grant, to supplement funding.

Anticipated Features and Facilities

The future pool, to be located at 850 Princess Street, promises a range of accessible and inclusive features. Plans include an accessible beach entry, lap swimming, a diving tank, and a dedicated children's area, alongside facilities for aquafit and swim lessons. Additionally, the project will introduce a new bathhouse with accessible showers and change rooms, emphasizing the commitment to creating a welcoming space for all community members.

Exploring Grant Opportunities

In a bid to secure additional funding, staff has applied for the Hydro One Grant, with a decision expected within the next six months. Other potential sources of support include the CW Community Foundation, Bruce Power, United Way, and Canada Post, marking a comprehensive approach to funding this community priority. This proactive search for grants highlights the ongoing effort to ensure the pool's successful completion without overly burdening local taxpayers.

The delay in the pool's opening reflects the complexities of large-scale community projects, particularly in the face of ambitious fundraising goals. However, the community's unwavering support and proactive search for funding solutions underscore a collective commitment to enhancing local recreational infrastructure. As Mount Forest residents look forward to the pool's eventual opening, the project stands as a testament to the power of community collaboration in realizing shared visions for public amenities.