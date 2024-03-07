Mount Allison University Welcomes Dr. Ian Sutherland as New President

Mount Allison University has officially announced Dr. Ian Sutherland as its 16th president and vice-chancellor, marking a new chapter in the institution's storied history. Hailing from Lewisporte, Newfoundland and Labrador, Dr. Sutherland brings a wealth of experience from his recent role as vice-president of Memorial University, where he led the Grenfell Campus. His academic journey has spanned across various leadership roles and international borders, making his selection a testament to his global perspective and leadership prowess.

Extensive Academic and Leadership Background

Prior to his latest appointment, Dr. Sutherland dedicated five years to serving as the dean of Memorial's School of Music. His academic career also includes a significant tenure as associate dean of research and director of doctoral studies at the IEDC-Bled School of Management in Slovenia. With research and teaching appointments across the United Kingdom, Poland, and Germany, alongside consulting services in over forty countries, Dr. Sutherland's global footprint in the academic world is undeniable. His interdisciplinary approach, combining the performing arts, social sciences, and liberal arts, aligns with Mount Allison's commitment to a broad-based education.

A Unanimous and Enthusiastic Selection

Cheryl Hodder, chair of the presidential search committee, emphasized that Dr. Sutherland's appointment was the culmination of a comprehensive search and a unanimous recommendation by the committee, followed by a unanimous approval from the board. Highlighting the criteria for the selection, Hodder noted, "Our Presidential search focused on finding a President who would lead Mount Allison with integrity, build trust, and empower others." Dr. Sutherland's appointment reflects the university's intention to forge ahead into the future under the guidance of a purpose-driven leader who embodies these qualities.

Looking Toward the Future

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Dr. Sutherland described his appointment as both elating and humbling. He praised Mount Allison as a "beautiful small-town university" known for making significant national and global impacts. With a history of nearly two centuries of educational excellence, Mount Allison University stands on the cusp of a new era under Dr. Sutherland's leadership. His vision for the university involves not only continuing its tradition of excellence but also expanding its influence and impact in the years to come.

As Mount Allison University embarks on this exciting journey with Dr. Ian Sutherland at the helm, the community looks forward with optimism. His rich background and visionary leadership promise to steer the institution towards new horizons, reinforcing its position as a beacon of learning and innovation. Dr. Sutherland's tenure as president and vice-chancellor is poised to enrich the university's legacy, fostering an environment where integrity, trust, and empowerment flourish.