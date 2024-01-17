Mother Sentenced for Criminal Negligence in Daughter's ATV Death

In a tragic case illustrating the severe consequences of recklessness and negligence, 27-year-old Keisha Renee Herrell was handed down a sentence for criminal negligence leading to the death of her six-year-old daughter, Leighton 'Jemma' Barnaby. The incident unfolded on November 30, 2020, in Tabusintac, when Herrell, hailing from Esgenoôpetitj First Nation, was driving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) with Jemma and another child.

Unfortunate Turn of Events

Despite Jemma's initial hesitation, Herrell insisted on her taking the wheel of the ATV. Later, Herrell took control, accelerating the vehicle at an alarming rate. The high-speed adventure ended in a tragic accident, with the vehicle crashing and trapping Jemma underneath.

The Court's Verdict

Justice Fred Ferguson of the Court of King's Bench emphasized that the sentence is intended to serve as a stark warning against such negligence. Herrell, who pleaded guilty to the charge last year, received a two-year conditional sentence order, commonly known as house arrest. She was also placed under stringent conditions, followed by a year of probation and a three-year driving prohibition. The sentence was based on a joint recommendation by the prosecution and defense.

Road to Redemption

The judge implored Herrell to honor Jemma's memory by striving to better her life. This tragic case underscores the dire consequences of reckless decisions and the profound legal implications that can ensue. It serves as a grim reminder of the importance of safety, particularly when children are involved, and the role of the courts in enforcing this principle.