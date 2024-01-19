Mother Fights Rare Genetic Disorder with Charitable Foundation

A rare genetic condition, XLID98, has left Liam Bakker severely disabled and non-verbal, struggling with autism, and a history of seizures. His mother, Kirsti Bakker, however, has not let this deter her. Instead, she has dedicated herself to spearheading a charitable foundation with a mission to fund research for gene therapy that might reverse her son's condition and potentially help others. The Canadian Foundation for XLID98, led by Kirsti, has gained charitable status and is collaborating with the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) to create a database for XLID98.

A Philanthropic Approach to a Rare Disorder

Due to the rarity of XLID98, the development of treatment is not an attractive financial prospect for the pharmaceutical industry. This challenge has necessitated a philanthropic approach. The Bakker family, hailing from the Brockville area, has been tireless in their support of Liam's home care and education. With the establishment of the Canadian Foundation for XLID98, they hope to attract researchers interested in studying the condition and propel the development of a cure.

Groundbreaking Research on the Horizon

Already, Dr. Jagdeep Walia of Kingston Health Sciences Centre and Queen's University is conducting research on mice that could potentially lead to gene therapy for XLID98. Gene therapy, a groundbreaking and promising field, could either significantly improve conditions, have no effect, or result in varied outcomes in the spectrum between the two. The foundation's immediate goal is to raise $100,000 for telemetry EEG recorders, which are crucial for Dr. Walia's research.

Long-term Goals and Local Support

With a longer-term goal of raising $1 million for gene therapy research, the foundation is looking to galvanize local support. Fundraising efforts are planned, and the foundation's website, www.xlid98.org, provides more information about the cause and opportunities to aid in the fight against XLID98. The hope is not only to improve the life of Liam but also to ensure that other individuals suffering from this genetic condition can have a chance at a better life.