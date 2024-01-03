Mother Convicted of Second-Degree Murder Dies in Prison

On January 1, 2024, Lisa Batstone, a 50-year-old mother from South Surrey, died while serving an indeterminate sentence at Fraser Valley Institution in Abbotsford. Batstone had been incarcerated since September 3, 2019, following her conviction for the second-degree murder of her eight-year-old daughter, Teagan. The Correctional Service of Canada confirmed her death, although the cause remains undisclosed.

Conviction and Sentencing

In 2014, Batstone was charged with smothering Teagan to death. Her defense claimed she had committed the act to shield her daughter from the alleged psychological and emotional abuse by her ex-husband. After a thorough trial, Justice Catherine Murray sentenced Batstone to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for 15 years on September 3, 2019.

Appeals Overturned

Despite the appeals launched in 2021 and 2022 aiming to overturn her conviction and reduce her sentence, the appellate judges upheld the trial judge’s decision. The judges ruled that there were no errors that significantly affected the verdict or the sentencing. The judges acknowledged that Murray had taken into account Batstone’s mental disorders and intoxication at the time of the crime.

Deliberate and Goal-Directed Actions

However, the court affirmed that Batstone’s actions before and after the crime were deliberate and had a clear goal. Among these actions were notes left by Batstone blaming her ex-husband for what she had done. The judges concluded that these actions indicated a calculated intent, rather than a moment of impaired judgment due to mental disorders or intoxication.