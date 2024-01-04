en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Moosomin’s Growth Path: Overcoming Challenges and Looking Forward to a Prosperous 2024

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:54 pm EST
Moosomin’s Growth Path: Overcoming Challenges and Looking Forward to a Prosperous 2024

Mayor Larry Tomlinson, the dynamic leader of Moosomin, is brimming with optimism as he foresees a prosperous 2024 for the town. Despite facing a few bumps on the road in 2023, including uncompleted sidewalk and paving projects due to contractor issues, the town has managed to maintain an upward trajectory in socio-economic growth. The town’s resilience is evidenced by its ability to not only meet but overcome these challenges.

Infrastructure and Financial Commitments

One of the key challenges faced by Moosomin in 2023 was the inability to complete certain sidewalk and paving projects, largely due to contractor issues. However, undeterred by this setback, the town plans to invest $1 million in paving in the forthcoming year. In addition to this, the town also successfully completed important waterline and storm sewer maintenance projects and transitioned to a new waste management company after decommissioning the landfill. The fiscal responsibility demonstrated by the town is evident in the successful clearance of debts related to essential machinery like a dozer and a packer, and the final payment for the hospital loan. In a progressive move, Moosomin borrowed $3.5 million for necessary water treatment upgrades and is now planning to build a new water treatment plant.

Business, Community and Health Services

Moosomin is not just about infrastructure and finance. The town is buzzing with business activities, with new fitness centers, grocery stores, apartment buildings, and specialty shops springing up, adding to the economic vitality. The town is also expanding the Play Fair Daycare and has plans in the pipeline for a Moosomin Visual Arts Centre. The community spirit of the town, a vital part of its character, was highlighted through the successful participation in the 2023 Communities in Bloom contest. The health facility in the town, equipped with 10 doctors, is becoming a magnet for residents with the addition of services and a potential CT scanner in the offing. In a significant move, the airport is poised to receive a substantial investment spread over a five-year period.

Looking Ahead

While 2023 has been a year of growth and development, Moosomin is looking forward to further expansion in 2024. The main challenge that lies ahead is to maintain the existing infrastructure and accommodate the need for housing as the town grows. The commitment to meet these challenges head-on is strongly echoed by Mayor Tomlinson, making it clear that the town is prepared for the future, come what may. The upward trend in Moosomin’s growth trajectory is a promising sign of what’s to come, and the town is set to continue its journey on the path of prosperity.

0
Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Roland Martin: From CNN to Entrepreneurship - A Journey of Transformation
When Roland Martin, a towering figure in the media landscape, bid farewell to CNN in 2013, it marked the beginning of a new chapter in his illustrious career. He transitioned from being a prominent media personality to an entrepreneur, founding the Black Star Network. Martin’s journey from a newsroom to a boardroom offers invaluable lessons,
Roland Martin: From CNN to Entrepreneurship - A Journey of Transformation
LensCrafters' $39 Million Settlement: Claims Open for Consumers
3 mins ago
LensCrafters' $39 Million Settlement: Claims Open for Consumers
Connecticut Gears Up for Weekend Snowstorm Amid Staff Shortages
4 mins ago
Connecticut Gears Up for Weekend Snowstorm Amid Staff Shortages
RGP Reports Robust Q2 Results, Highlights Strategic Acquisitions
2 mins ago
RGP Reports Robust Q2 Results, Highlights Strategic Acquisitions
Braze Inc.: A Glimpse into the Software - Application Industry's Promising Future
2 mins ago
Braze Inc.: A Glimpse into the Software - Application Industry's Promising Future
Zimbabwe's IPPs Underutilizing Solar Energy Potential, Says Zera
3 mins ago
Zimbabwe's IPPs Underutilizing Solar Energy Potential, Says Zera
Latest Headlines
World News
The Challenge Season 39 Episode 12: Unexpected Victories and Rising Tensions
35 seconds
The Challenge Season 39 Episode 12: Unexpected Victories and Rising Tensions
Jiro Manio Sells His Urian Best Actor Trophy: A Tale of Resilience
45 seconds
Jiro Manio Sells His Urian Best Actor Trophy: A Tale of Resilience
Gaudet's Decisive Goal Seals Victory for Cleveland Monsters over Toronto Marlies
3 mins
Gaudet's Decisive Goal Seals Victory for Cleveland Monsters over Toronto Marlies
North Oldham Basketball: Rising Above the Loss of Key Players
3 mins
North Oldham Basketball: Rising Above the Loss of Key Players
New York 2024 Legislative Session: Lawmakers Face a Slew of Challenges
3 mins
New York 2024 Legislative Session: Lawmakers Face a Slew of Challenges
First Study of Feline Coronavirus Prevalence in Fujian, China
3 mins
First Study of Feline Coronavirus Prevalence in Fujian, China
Rafiu Durosinmi's Transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt Canceled Over Medical Anomaly
4 mins
Rafiu Durosinmi's Transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt Canceled Over Medical Anomaly
University of Arkansas Announces Ronnie Fouch as New Wide Receivers Coach
4 mins
University of Arkansas Announces Ronnie Fouch as New Wide Receivers Coach
iHeartPodcasts Curates 'New Year, New You' Playlist for Personal Development
4 mins
iHeartPodcasts Curates 'New Year, New You' Playlist for Personal Development
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app