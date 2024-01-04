Moosomin’s Growth Path: Overcoming Challenges and Looking Forward to a Prosperous 2024

Mayor Larry Tomlinson, the dynamic leader of Moosomin, is brimming with optimism as he foresees a prosperous 2024 for the town. Despite facing a few bumps on the road in 2023, including uncompleted sidewalk and paving projects due to contractor issues, the town has managed to maintain an upward trajectory in socio-economic growth. The town’s resilience is evidenced by its ability to not only meet but overcome these challenges.

Infrastructure and Financial Commitments

One of the key challenges faced by Moosomin in 2023 was the inability to complete certain sidewalk and paving projects, largely due to contractor issues. However, undeterred by this setback, the town plans to invest $1 million in paving in the forthcoming year. In addition to this, the town also successfully completed important waterline and storm sewer maintenance projects and transitioned to a new waste management company after decommissioning the landfill. The fiscal responsibility demonstrated by the town is evident in the successful clearance of debts related to essential machinery like a dozer and a packer, and the final payment for the hospital loan. In a progressive move, Moosomin borrowed $3.5 million for necessary water treatment upgrades and is now planning to build a new water treatment plant.

Business, Community and Health Services

Moosomin is not just about infrastructure and finance. The town is buzzing with business activities, with new fitness centers, grocery stores, apartment buildings, and specialty shops springing up, adding to the economic vitality. The town is also expanding the Play Fair Daycare and has plans in the pipeline for a Moosomin Visual Arts Centre. The community spirit of the town, a vital part of its character, was highlighted through the successful participation in the 2023 Communities in Bloom contest. The health facility in the town, equipped with 10 doctors, is becoming a magnet for residents with the addition of services and a potential CT scanner in the offing. In a significant move, the airport is poised to receive a substantial investment spread over a five-year period.

Looking Ahead

While 2023 has been a year of growth and development, Moosomin is looking forward to further expansion in 2024. The main challenge that lies ahead is to maintain the existing infrastructure and accommodate the need for housing as the town grows. The commitment to meet these challenges head-on is strongly echoed by Mayor Tomlinson, making it clear that the town is prepared for the future, come what may. The upward trend in Moosomin’s growth trajectory is a promising sign of what’s to come, and the town is set to continue its journey on the path of prosperity.