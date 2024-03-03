Moosomin's Burger Blitz Sizzles with Record Sales, Boosting Local Economy and Canadian Ag

Moosomin's annual Burger Blitz has once again proven to be a resounding success, with local restaurants experiencing a significant uptick in customers and showcasing the best of Canadian agriculture. This year's event saw a total of 2,776 burgers sold, marking a delightful economic boost during the typically slower month of February. Organized by Sharpe's Crop Services, the initiative not only promotes Canadian agricultural products but also strengthens community ties and supports small businesses.

Advertisment

A Culinary Celebration of Canadian Agriculture

Launched four years ago to coincide with Agriculture Day on February 13, the Burger Blitz is a collaborative effort between Sharpe's Soil Services and local restaurants. The event encourages the use of locally sourced farm products, turning the spotlight on the food-service industry's reliance on agriculture. With each edition, the variety of burgers becomes more inventive, drawing in residents and visitors alike. The initiative has expanded beyond Moosomin, with Sharpe's branches in Stockholm and Langenburg hosting their own versions of the event, dubbed the Burger Brawl.

Local Favorites and New Discoveries

Advertisment

This year, Dairy Queen led the pack with their Backyard Chicken Bacon Ranch burger, while the Red Barn and Blueberry Kitchen followed closely with their unique creations. The competition also included a voting component, allowing patrons to select their favorite burger, with Blueberry Kitchen's Junior Burger taking the top spot. Each participating restaurant contributed a signature dish, from the CrateHouse's Smoked Cajun Cheeseburger to the Cork & Bone Bistro's Little Italy burger, showcasing a wide range of flavors and ingredients that highlight the richness of Canadian agriculture.

Community Impact and Future Prospects

The Burger Blitz not only generates economic activity for Moosomin and surrounding areas but also fosters a sense of community and celebration of local cuisine. With increasing participation and interest each year, the event promises to be a staple in the region's calendar, eagerly anticipated by both residents and businesses. As plans for the next edition are already underway, the Burger Blitz serves as a model for how culinary events can support local economies, promote agricultural awareness, and bring people together over the shared love of food.