Moosomin Dam Rehabilitation Progresses Smoothly with $8.8 Million Investment

Thanks to a milder winter, the $8.8 million Moosomin Dam rehabilitation project is advancing on schedule, as reported by Mayor Larry Tomlinson. The initiative aims to bolster the dam's safety and resilience, particularly during high-flow events, by enhancing its structural integrity with significant upgrades. With work expected to be largely completed in the next month, this project represents a critical investment in the community's infrastructure.

Engineering Enhancements for Enduring Safety

At the heart of the rehabilitation efforts is the addition of a 300mm thick concrete slab atop the existing spillway, designed to mitigate movement and water erosion risks. This measure, coupled with repairs to the spillway's underlying drainage system, is pivotal for preserving the dam's stability. Further enhancements include improvements to the dam embankment road, spillway movement monitoring, and the installation of erosion prevention structures. Safety measures have also been implemented, including signage and fencing around the construction area.

Environmental Considerations and Community Impact

Recognizing the project's potential impact on local ecosystems, particularly fish populations in the lake, the rehabilitation plan includes the installation of aerators to maintain adequate oxygen levels. The Water Security Agency (WSA) has also proactively lowered the reservoir to accommodate construction needs while safeguarding against potential snowmelt issues. These thoughtful precautions underscore the project's commitment to environmental stewardship and community safety.

On Track for Completion and Long-Term Benefits

With the majority of the construction work nearing completion, the project is on track for full mobilization of contractors by summer 2024. This timely progress bodes well for the Moosomin community, promising enhanced dam safety and durability for years to come. The $8.8 million investment not only reflects a commitment to infrastructure resilience but also to the well-being and safety of the community and its surrounding natural environment.