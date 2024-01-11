Moose Jaw City Employee Dismissed Over Vaccine Mandate Non-Compliance

In a decision that has sparked widespread debate, an employee at the City of Moose Jaw, identified as Mirva Travland, was terminated for declining to provide proof of her COVID-19 vaccination. Travland, a remote-working computer technician with four years' seniority, was the sole individual among her 250 colleagues to face such a consequence for her stance on the vaccination mandate.
Union's Argument and City's Response
The Canadian Union of Public Employees, Local 9, which represents Travland and her co-workers, argued that her dismissal was harsh and unjustified. They highlighted the fact that even vaccinated individuals can still spread the virus. However, the city rebutted these arguments, stating that Travland had been given ample warnings regarding the implications of her non-compliance with the vaccination and testing mandates.
The Labour Board's Decision
Despite the Union's protest, the province's labour board sided with the city. They stated that accommodating Travland's refusal would undermine the city's efforts to control the spread of COVID-19. The arbitrators acknowledged Travland's right to personal choices but concluded that her choices rendered her ineligible to continue her employment with the city. This decision came just days before the suspension of the vaccine mandate, adding another layer to the controversy surrounding the situation.