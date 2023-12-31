en English
Business

Montreal’s Wellington Street: A Success Story Amid Commercial Vacancies

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:49 pm EST
Montreal's Wellington Street: A Success Story Amid Commercial Vacancies

Montreal’s Wellington Street, nestled in the Verdun borough, is a beacon of success in the city’s relentless struggle against commercial vacancy rates. Named the ‘coolest street in the world’ by Time Out magazine in 2022, this vibrant artery has a commercial vacancy rate of about 6%, a stark contrast to the city’s overall 13.1% storefront vacancy rate, a slight dip from 15% in 2019.

Resilience Amid Struggle

Wellington Street’s comparatively low vacancy rate has been bolstered by increased tourism and local community support for businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the success story of Verdun is not mirrored city-wide. The Ville-Marie borough, a crucial shopping hub, is grappling with an alarming 19% vacancy rate. While remote work and the pandemic have posed formidable challenges, some streets have observed improvements, thanks to enhancements that have made them more pedestrian-friendly.

Avoiding the Slippery Slope

Business leaders caution that factors such as the economic downturn, tax hikes, the absence of commercial rent control, and looming deadlines for pandemic business loan repayments could undermine the progress made so far. Urban downtown areas continue to wrestle with empty storefronts, with some property owners showing disinterest in renting out decaying buildings. Montreal has introduced regulations requiring owners to register vacant buildings and maintain them or risk fines. There is, however, uncertainty around the enforcement of these rules, and the prevailing economic pressures raise questions about maintaining low vacancy rates.

The Struggle at the Top

Even on Wellington Street, not all is rosy. The century-old Boutique Sauve, also known as JayMart, has shut its doors, attributing the closure to declining health and harsh business conditions. Despite this, the street’s success story emphasizes the potential of creating unique experiences for in-person customers. This strategy could prove instrumental in competing with online shopping and helping other areas in Montreal to reclaim their vibrancy.

Business Canada Economy
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

