Business

Montreal’s Village Neighborhood Faces Business Exodus Amid Rising Crime Rates

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:45 am EST
Montreal’s Village Neighborhood Faces Business Exodus Amid Rising Crime Rates

In the heart of Montreal’s iconic Village, a popular brunch hub, Le Passé Composé, announces its exit. The move comes as the neighborhood grapples with soaring crime rates, rampant drug use, and an escalating homelessness crisis. The submerging safety concerns and neighborhood decline have resulted in a spate of fires, thefts, vandalism, and harassment incidents, impacting both employees and customers.

Exodus Amid Crisis

Le Passé Composé’s closure, set to relocate before April, has been recognized by Montreal Mayor, Valérie Plante. However, the exodus underscores the severe housing and opioid crises besieging the Ville Marie borough. As businesses bear the brunt of these socio-economic challenges, efforts are underway to reverse the dire circumstances. Yet, the opposition at City Hall argues that the administration’s response has been lackluster.

Impact on Local Businesses

The escalating crime and homelessness levels have taken a toll on businesses, as they bear the brunt of theft, vandalism, and harassment. The situation has triggered a deep sense of insecurity among both entrepreneurs and customers, pushing them away from the neighborhood. The closure of Le Passé Composé is a stark reminder of the fallouts of unchecked societal issues and the urgent need for effective interventions.

City Hall’s Response

As the situation in Montreal’s Village neighborhood spirals, the response from City Hall has come under scrutiny. The opposition has criticized the administration for falling short in handling the crises, implying a need for strategic, concerted efforts to revive the neighborhood and ensure the safety and prosperity of its businesses.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

