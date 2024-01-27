Montreal's Metro Metro Music Festival to Take Hiatus in 2024 Over Safety Concerns

The vibrant city of Montreal, well-known for its annual Metro Metro music festival—an event celebrated for hosting hip-hop legends like Drake, 50 Cent, and Jack Harlow—is now facing a silent stage in 2024. The festival officials announced a hiatus for the upcoming year, a decision shared via social media. This pause comes in light of the need to assess and enhance safety measures, following serious security issues that surfaced during the 2023 edition of the festival.

Previous Threats to Festival Security

In a shocking turn of events in May of the preceding year, the Montreal police were notified of multiple threats made against one of the festival's organizers. This was coupled with a separate threat directed at the festival itself. Despite these alarming incidents, and the police's attempt to revoke the festival's liquor license just before the event, the festival proceeded as planned.

A Year Without Metro Metro

Montreal's music scene will undoubtedly feel the absence of the Metro Metro festival in 2024. Known for being Canada's largest urban festival, it has become a significant cultural event that attracts music enthusiasts from around the world. The decision to take a break, though necessary for safety reasons, will leave a void in the city's vibrant and diverse music scene.

'Metro Metro Presents' to Continue

Despite the hiatus, the festival officials have assured the public that they will continue to host 'Metro Metro presents' shows throughout the year. These events serve as a reminder of the festival's commitment to fostering hip-hop culture and providing fans with unforgettable musical experiences, even in its absence. By addressing the safety concerns, the festival aims to provide a secure environment for attendees when it returns to the stage.