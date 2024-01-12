Montreal Strip Club Chez Parée Faces Hefty Fines Amidst Grave Public Safety Violations

At the bustling intersection of Stanley and Sainte-Catherine streets, nestled among the urban hum of downtown Montreal, the iconic Chez Parée has long been a nocturnal beacon since its inception in 1982. However, the long-standing establishment, famed for its adult entertainment, has recently been spotlighted for less savory reasons. The Quebec liquor and gaming control board, known as the Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux, has levied serious penalties against the strip club following a slew of public safety violations that transpired over an alarming span of six years.

Unveiling a Dark Underbelly

The grim litany of violations surfaced at an administrative tribunal held in December, where the control board presented a damning assemblage of evidences against Chez Parée. The accusations were far from trivial, pointing towards a disturbing nexus of organized crime, gunfire incidents, physical assaults, and rampant illegal smoking within the club’s premises.

A hefty Blow to Chez Parée

Following the tribunal’s findings, the club has been slapped with a hefty $30,000 fine and a two-week suspension of its liquor license. The confirmed violations are grave, including the unchecked entry of known figures from organized crime syndicates, over 40 documented instances of outlaw motorcycle gang members frequenting the club, and disquieting discoveries of firearms and drugs in the possession of patrons. Among the most striking of these incidents was a shooting episode in March 2023 that resulted in 16 shell casings found at the scene and several bullet holes marring the club’s facade.

Club’s Response to the Tribunal’s Mandate

Adding to the club’s woes, the tribunal has instituted a mandate that necessitates the revocation of liquor licenses for establishments found to be compromising public safety. Chastened by the stern penalties and the looming threat of more severe consequences, Chez Parée has committed to implementing a suite of new security measures. These include installing metal detectors at the entrance and enforcing stricter door policies, particularly against individuals associated with gangs. The club’s adherence to these new norms will significantly determine its future, as failure to comply may invite more stringent consequences.