Montréal Science Centre to Host Inspiring Women and Girls in Science Event

The Montréal Science Centre will host the 7th edition of the Women and Girls in Science event on February 10th, marking the United Nations’ International Day of Women and Girls in Science. The event aims to inspire young girls to venture into science and technology careers and promises a variety of exciting activities for attendees.

A Day of Science and Inspiration

Last year’s edition attracted 3,600 visitors, and this year’s event is expected to match that enthusiasm. The program includes talks by Audrey Dussutour, a Research Director at France’s CNRS, and microbiologist Chloé Savard. A panel discussion featuring Nicole Foster from Amazon Web Services (AWS) and biologist Mégane Dzielski will also illuminate the path for young aspirants.

Hands-On Experiences and Exhibitors

Workshops will be conducted by Les Neurones atomiques, Faucon-duc, and the Centre de démonstration en sciences physiques. These workshops will feature experiments across various scientific fields, granting attendees the chance to get hands-on experience. The Discovery Space will be buzzing with exhibitors like the Canadian Space Agency and Ubisoft, offering interactive experiences such as building lava lamps and learning about virtual reality.

Accessible Science Education

The Montréal Science Centre Foundation and event partners are making strides in increasing accessibility. They are providing 90 tickets to young girls from less privileged backgrounds, enabling them to be part of this unique experience. The event proceeds will support the Science Centre Foundation, furthering its mission of making science engaging and accessible for young people.

Continuous Collaborations and Commitments

AWS returns as the title sponsor, reinforcing its commitment to community impact through its AWSInCommunities program. The collaboration with UQAM’s Faculty of Science continues for the fifth consecutive year, underlining their dedication to promoting gender equality in science and tech education. This event is a testament to the Montréal Science Centre’s renowned interactive approach to science education, continuing its mission of making science engaging for all.