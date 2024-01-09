en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Montréal Science Centre to Host Inspiring Women and Girls in Science Event

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:05 am EST
Montréal Science Centre to Host Inspiring Women and Girls in Science Event

The Montréal Science Centre will host the 7th edition of the Women and Girls in Science event on February 10th, marking the United Nations’ International Day of Women and Girls in Science. The event aims to inspire young girls to venture into science and technology careers and promises a variety of exciting activities for attendees.

A Day of Science and Inspiration

Last year’s edition attracted 3,600 visitors, and this year’s event is expected to match that enthusiasm. The program includes talks by Audrey Dussutour, a Research Director at France’s CNRS, and microbiologist Chloé Savard. A panel discussion featuring Nicole Foster from Amazon Web Services (AWS) and biologist Mégane Dzielski will also illuminate the path for young aspirants.

Hands-On Experiences and Exhibitors

Workshops will be conducted by Les Neurones atomiques, Faucon-duc, and the Centre de démonstration en sciences physiques. These workshops will feature experiments across various scientific fields, granting attendees the chance to get hands-on experience. The Discovery Space will be buzzing with exhibitors like the Canadian Space Agency and Ubisoft, offering interactive experiences such as building lava lamps and learning about virtual reality.

Accessible Science Education

The Montréal Science Centre Foundation and event partners are making strides in increasing accessibility. They are providing 90 tickets to young girls from less privileged backgrounds, enabling them to be part of this unique experience. The event proceeds will support the Science Centre Foundation, furthering its mission of making science engaging and accessible for young people.

Continuous Collaborations and Commitments

AWS returns as the title sponsor, reinforcing its commitment to community impact through its AWSInCommunities program. The collaboration with UQAM’s Faculty of Science continues for the fifth consecutive year, underlining their dedication to promoting gender equality in science and tech education. This event is a testament to the Montréal Science Centre’s renowned interactive approach to science education, continuing its mission of making science engaging for all.

0
Canada Education Science & Technology
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
6 mins ago
Mike Miller: From Star Player to Special Teams Coordinator
In a surprising shift, Mike Miller, the all-time leader in special teams tackles for the Canadian Football League (CFL), has hung up his playing boots to embark on a new journey as the Special Teams Coordinator for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. This transition, which also signals the end of Miller’s illustrious playing career, came as
Mike Miller: From Star Player to Special Teams Coordinator
Woodstock Shed Fire Reveals Unfortunate Victim: Investigation Underway
11 mins ago
Woodstock Shed Fire Reveals Unfortunate Victim: Investigation Underway
Road Rage Incident Turns Fatal After Bills-Dolphins Game in South Florida
19 mins ago
Road Rage Incident Turns Fatal After Bills-Dolphins Game in South Florida
Miracle Baby Arlo and the Triumph of Pediatric Cardiac Care at B.C. Children's Hospital
7 mins ago
Miracle Baby Arlo and the Triumph of Pediatric Cardiac Care at B.C. Children's Hospital
NEO Battery Materials Reveals 2024 Silicon Anode Strategy amid Global Challenges
10 mins ago
NEO Battery Materials Reveals 2024 Silicon Anode Strategy amid Global Challenges
BC Search and Rescue Leaders Pen Open Letter Alleging Misconduct within ECMR Ministry
10 mins ago
BC Search and Rescue Leaders Pen Open Letter Alleging Misconduct within ECMR Ministry
Latest Headlines
World News
Jena Powell, Ohio State Legislator, Not Seeking Reelection Amid Legislative Controversies
1 min
Jena Powell, Ohio State Legislator, Not Seeking Reelection Amid Legislative Controversies
Thierry Henry Takes Reins of France's U21 Team, Set to Lead Euro 2025 Qualifying Campaign
2 mins
Thierry Henry Takes Reins of France's U21 Team, Set to Lead Euro 2025 Qualifying Campaign
Annual Reds Caravan 2024: A Celebration of Baseball Across Reds Country
2 mins
Annual Reds Caravan 2024: A Celebration of Baseball Across Reds Country
House Republicans Call for Contempt of Congress Charges Against Hunter Biden
3 mins
House Republicans Call for Contempt of Congress Charges Against Hunter Biden
Pedro Pascal's Unwavering Resilience: Injury to Recovery Amidst Career Heights
3 mins
Pedro Pascal's Unwavering Resilience: Injury to Recovery Amidst Career Heights
Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Enriches Board with Appointment of Patricia S. Andrews
4 mins
Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Enriches Board with Appointment of Patricia S. Andrews
Mike Miller: From Star Player to Special Teams Coordinator
6 mins
Mike Miller: From Star Player to Special Teams Coordinator
Governor Jeff Landry Signals Major Policy Shifts in Louisiana in Inauguration Speech
6 mins
Governor Jeff Landry Signals Major Policy Shifts in Louisiana in Inauguration Speech
Miracle Baby Arlo and the Triumph of Pediatric Cardiac Care at B.C. Children's Hospital
7 mins
Miracle Baby Arlo and the Triumph of Pediatric Cardiac Care at B.C. Children's Hospital
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
50 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app