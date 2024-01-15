en English
Canada

Montreal Resumes Snow Removal Operations, Urges Residents to Heed Orange Signs

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
Montreal Resumes Snow Removal Operations, Urges Residents to Heed Orange Signs

Montreal, the largest city in Canada’s Québec province, has resumed its massive snow removal initiative after a temporary halt over the weekend. The cessation was necessary to prioritize the clearing of sidewalks, anticipating a forecasted storm. The operation had achieved an impressive 50% completion rate before the shift in focus, brought about by changing weather conditions.

Minding the Orange Signs

City spokesperson Philippe Sabourin has issued a warning to car owners, urging them to be on the lookout for orange signs. These signs indicate when and where vehicles need to be moved to allow for unhindered snow removal. The necessity for such large-scale operations arose from significant snowfall last week, which led to an accumulation of over 20 centimeters of snow across Montreal.

Progress Report

As of Monday morning, Montreal’s snow removal teams have successfully cleared 58% of the snow. In the neighborhood-wise breakdown of progress, LaSalle is leading with 95% completion, followed closely by Lachine at 87%, and Le Plateau-Mont-Royal at 82%. In contrast, Pierrefonds-Roxboro trails with the least progress at a mere 21% completion. Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles and Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension are not far ahead, standing at 42% and 44% respectively.

Continued Vigilance

Despite the challenges posed by the weather conditions, the city’s snow removal teams continue their work with renewed focus and determination. The residents are urged to remain patient, cooperative, and vigilant, playing their part in ensuring a smooth and efficient snow removal process.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

