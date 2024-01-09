en English
Canada

Montreal Public Health Issues HIV, Hepatitis Warning Over Unlicensed Acupuncture Practices

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:47 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 1:43 pm EST
Montreal Public Health Issues HIV, Hepatitis Warning Over Unlicensed Acupuncture Practices

Montreal public health officials have issued a stern warning to clients who have received acupuncture treatments from an unlicensed practitioner in the city’s Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood. The individual in question, Dashdorj Bayasgalan, also known as ‘Dr. Ba,’ has been flagged for his practices that could potentially expose clients to hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV due to the reuse and cross-contamination of acupuncture needles, suction cups, and injections.

Unlicensed Practice Raises Alarm

The warning emerged following a complaint received by the Quebec Order of Acupuncturists pertaining to Bayasgalan’s practices. Despite not being a licensed member of the order, Bayasgalan has been providing treatments akin to acupuncture, prompting serious concerns about public health risks. The potential for the reuse and cross-contamination of equipment presents a significant risk of transmission of bloodborne diseases, such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV.

Precautionary Measures

In light of the potential dangers, public health officials are recommending all individuals who received treatments from Bayasgalan to undergo testing for these infections. While there is no confirmation yet on whether any infections have occurred due to these treatments, the recommendation for testing is being issued as a necessary precaution. It is important to note that early detection and treatment of these diseases are crucial to preventing severe health consequences.

Immediate Cease of Risky Treatments

Authorities have taken immediate action following the complaint and have notified Bayasgalan to cease offering treatments that endanger public health. The incident underscores the importance of ensuring that health services are provided by licensed professionals to guarantee safety and adherence to established health protocols. While the investigation into Bayasgalan’s practices is ongoing, the health department’s swift response is critical in preventing further potential health risks to the public.

Canada Health
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

