en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Montreal Police Launch Manhunt for Michel Lecavalier, Wanted on Serious Charges

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:33 pm EST
Montreal Police Launch Manhunt for Michel Lecavalier, Wanted on Serious Charges

In a recent development that has gripped the city of Montreal, the local police’s sexual assault unit has issued an urgent plea for assistance from the public. The unit is looking for information that could lead to the location and subsequent arrest of Michel Lecavalier, a 48-year-old man currently wanted on serious charges.

Charges Against Lecavalier

Lecavalier, a caucasian man who speaks French, is facing charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement, and assault with a weapon. His physical description, as provided by the authorities, paints him as standing at five feet seven inches tall and weighing approximately 185 pounds. He is also identified by his brown hair and brown eyes. The gravity of the charges against him underscores the need for his swift apprehension.

Authorities Call for Public Assistance

The Montreal police issued a news release on Wednesday, alerting the public about Lecavalier and his charges. They emphasized that he could potentially be found anywhere within the Quebec region. As such, the authorities are urging anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to immediately contact law enforcement. An urgent call to 911 is encouraged, or alternatively, an anonymous tip can be provided by contacting Info-Crime Montréal at 514-393-1133.

Rewards for Information

The urgency and seriousness of the case have prompted the police to offer rewards for information. They have announced that rewards of up to $3,000 are available for details that directly lead to an arrest in this case. Such a measure underscores the high stakes involved in this manhunt, as well as the importance of public participation in resolving it. As the search for Lecavalier continues, the public remains hopeful that justice will be swiftly served.

0
Canada Crime Law
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
2 mins ago
Three-Vehicle Collision Disrupts Quiet Selwyn Township: One Injured, Investigation Underway
On a sunny Wednesday afternoon, the tranquility of Selwyn Township, located on the northern border of Peterborough, was abruptly shattered. A three-vehicle collision occurred at a busy intersection of Chemong Road and County Road 19 (3rd Line), prompting emergency crews to swiftly respond to the scene just before 3 p.m. Collision Aftermath The impact of
Three-Vehicle Collision Disrupts Quiet Selwyn Township: One Injured, Investigation Underway
Elon Musk Impersonation: South Simcoe Police Warns of Rising Online Investment Scams
13 mins ago
Elon Musk Impersonation: South Simcoe Police Warns of Rising Online Investment Scams
Jason Dickinson's Shooting Prowess: A Beacon Amid Blackhawks' Struggles
15 mins ago
Jason Dickinson's Shooting Prowess: A Beacon Amid Blackhawks' Struggles
Toronto Maple Leafs Nearing Contract Extension with William Nylander; Contrasting Scenarios in Vancouver
5 mins ago
Toronto Maple Leafs Nearing Contract Extension with William Nylander; Contrasting Scenarios in Vancouver
Pedestrian Accident on Highway 6: One Vehicle Involved, Not Two
12 mins ago
Pedestrian Accident on Highway 6: One Vehicle Involved, Not Two
Kingston Police in Search of Theft Suspect: Public Assistance Requested
12 mins ago
Kingston Police in Search of Theft Suspect: Public Assistance Requested
Latest Headlines
World News
Spanish National Returns from Iranian Custody Amidst Europe's Weather Chaos
20 seconds
Spanish National Returns from Iranian Custody Amidst Europe's Weather Chaos
Luke Littler's Phenomenal Showdown with Luke Humphries: A Darting Spectacle
48 seconds
Luke Littler's Phenomenal Showdown with Luke Humphries: A Darting Spectacle
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
52 seconds
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
1 min
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
1 min
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
2 mins
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
2 mins
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
3 mins
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
3 mins
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
36 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app