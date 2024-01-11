en English
Business

Montreal Housing Market Sees a Dip in Sales But Rise in Prices

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:36 pm EST
In December 2023, the Montreal-area housing market witnessed a 4% dip in home sales compared to the same month in the preceding year, according to the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers. The total home sales for the month tallied at 2,096, a downturn from 2,191 transactions recorded in December 2022. This fall contributes to a cumulative 14% decrease in sales activity for the year.

Price Fluctuations Amid Sales Decline

Despite the decline in sales, the home prices experienced an upswing. The median price of a single-family home escalated to $535,000, marking a 5% surge from the $510,000 median in the year before. Condominiums also followed a similar trend with the median price catapulting to $391,000, an increase by 4% from $375,000.

The price for a plex, a multi-unit dwelling, also experienced a 2% rise, standing at $699,000 from the previous $685,000. The sales figures for different types of homes mirrored these trends, with single-family home sales plunging by 5% to 1,052, and condominium sales spiraling down by 10% to 777. In contrast, plex sales experienced an upturn, rising to 264 in December from 215 a year earlier.

Active Listings on the Rise

The housing market also marked a significant increment in active listings, which soared by 19% to 15,907. Additionally, new listings experienced a 12% increase, summing up to 2,542. This data suggests a shift in the market dynamics, possibly indicating a move towards a buyer’s market.

Underlying Factors and Future Implications

The housing market’s fluctuations are attributed to various factors. The urban centers are experiencing a surge in population growth, necessitating the construction of more housing and infrastructure. This growth, coupled with factors such as imminent Bank of Canada rate hikes, changes in immigration levels, and federal government’s ban on foreign buyers, plays a key role in shaping the housing market.

The outlook for Ontario’s housing market, for instance, predicts a 13.7% decrease in home prices in 2023, with a modest 2.9% increase in 2024. The rent prices in Montreal have also seen a decrease by 1% in the last month, although there has been a 13% increase over the past year. These shifts in the market dynamics present a compelling narrative of the housing market’s evolution in response to changing economic conditions and policy decisions.

Business Canada
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Business

