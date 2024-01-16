Montreal Doctor Suspended for Dismissing Transgender Patient's Identity

In a landmark case, a well-respected family doctor in Montreal, Canada, Dr. Raymond Briere, has been handed a three-month suspension. This penalty came following an incident involving a transgender male patient, where the doctor dismissed the patient's gender identity and refused to address the patient using male pronouns. The patient, who had been under Dr. Briere's care since 2018, had requested a prescription for testosterone therapy to aid in his gender transition. The incident has sparked a conversation about the respect and understanding medical professionals should have towards transgender patients.

Advertisment

Disregard for Patient's Identity and Gender Transition

During the consultation, Dr. Briere voiced apprehensions about the testosterone therapy, suggesting it might increase aggression. The patient contested this as a stereotype and insisted on being recognized with male pronouns. The doctor, however, denied this request, stating the patient was 'biologically a woman' and dismissed their gender identity as a psychological construct.

Disciplinary Hearing and Consequences

Advertisment

The patient covertly recorded the conversation, an action that later proved pivotal in the disciplinary hearing. The recording revealed Dr. Briere's refusal to acknowledge the patient's gender identity and his unwillingness to refer the patient to another doctor. The Medical College of Quebec's disciplinary panel found Dr. Briere guilty of acting disrespectfully and failing to arrange another appointment.

Doctor's Acceptance of Charges

Dr. Briere accepted the charges but hinted that the patient lacked the mutual trust necessary for a professional relationship. However, the panel emphasized the importance of respecting a patient's expressed gender identity. The council found no evidence that the patient was being difficult or uncooperative.

This case underscores the importance of professional respect for patients' identities and the need for medical practitioners to be more understanding and supportive of transgender patients. It also highlights the ongoing struggle for recognition and acceptance faced by the transgender community, even in areas as fundamental as medical care.