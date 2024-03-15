Montreal Buyers Secure Luxury Kelowna Duplex for $1.6M Amidst Provincial In-Migration Surge

Montreal buyers have successfully purchased a high-end duplex in Kelowna, marking another significant in-migration real estate transaction from other provinces to British Columbia's sought-after Kelowna region. The property, part of the Kestrel Ridge master-planned community, was initially listed for $1.749 million in the summer before being sold for $1.6 million. This sale underscores the continuing trend of relocation to Kelowna, showcasing the area's appeal to out-of-province buyers seeking luxury and lifestyle.

Strategic Price Adjustments Lead to Successful Sale

After being listed in July for $1.749 million, the property saw several price adjustments, finally settling at $1.65 million in October, before being sold for $1.6 million. The buyers' agent, Richard Deacon of Engel & Völkers Okanagan, highlighted that the sellers were initially "reaching for the stars" with their pricing. However, the timing proved advantageous for the buyers, as the property's value was adjusted in response to a slow fall market exacerbated by seasonal forest fires. This strategic pricing, along with the property's luxury features and the sellers' willingness to adjust, facilitated the sale.

Features and Appeal of the Kestrel Ridge Duplex

The duplex, boasting 3,314 square feet of living space, includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and luxurious amenities such as a wine fridge, a $40,000 kitchen appliance upgrade, 10-foot ceilings on the main floor, and expansive lake views. Its design and amenities cater to those seeking a maintenance-free lifestyle without sacrificing the luxury and space typically found in detached homes. The additional allure of immediate access to outdoor activities and trails from the Kestrel Ridge community further enhanced its desirability among buyers prioritizing quality of life and nature proximity.

Reflecting on the In-Migration Trend to Kelowna

The sale of the duplex to Montreal buyers reflects a broader in-migration trend to Kelowna, attracting individuals from Quebec, Ontario, and the prairies. This movement is driven by the search for luxury living, natural beauty, and a more temperate climate. Richard Deacon noted that the buyers were seeking a property that mirrored their previous home in Montreal, indicating a desire for continuity in lifestyle while embracing the unique offerings of Kelowna. The transaction not only highlights Kelowna's appeal to out-of-province buyers but also underscores the city's growing status as a prime location for luxury real estate investments.

As Kelowna continues to attract a diverse demographic from across Canada, its real estate market remains a dynamic and evolving landscape. This latest sale of the Kestrel Ridge duplex to Montreal buyers exemplifies the city's appeal and the strategic considerations involved in successful real estate transactions within a competitive market. With its blend of luxury, lifestyle, and natural beauty, Kelowna is poised to remain a top choice for those seeking an exceptional living experience.