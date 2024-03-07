Monte McNaughton Reflects on Political Journey, Honored by COCA with Hard Hat Award

Ontario's former Minister of Labour, Monte McNaughton, recently shared insights from his political career and his new endeavors in the private sector during the Council of Ontario Construction Associations' (COCA) annual general meeting in Vaughan, Ont. McNaughton, honored with the Hard Hat Award for advancing construction industry interests, reminisced about his tenure and the strong ties he formed within the sector.

Advertisment

Transition from Politics to Private Sector

After announcing his departure from politics in September 2023, McNaughton joined Woodbine Entertainment as executive vice-president, industry relations and people experience. Reflecting on his political career, he highlighted the satisfaction and challenges he faced, especially balancing work with family life. His decision to return to the private sector was motivated by a desire for more family time, despite his passion for public service and significant contributions, particularly in skills development and the trades.

Impactful Relationships and Achievements

Advertisment

McNaughton's tenure as Minister of Labour was marked by close collaborations and mutual respect with industry stakeholders, including COCA. He emphasized the importance of honest feedback and dialogue in achieving common goals, such as improving health and safety standards and increasing participation in skilled trades, particularly among women. His efforts contributed to record apprenticeship registrations and a shift in societal perceptions towards tradespeople, promoting dignity and respect for their work.

Looking Ahead: A Vision for Toronto's Transformation

In his current role at Woodbine Entertainment, McNaughton is involved in a transformative property development project in Etobicoke, Ont. Set to include residential homes, commercial spaces, and a privately-funded mass-transit train station, the project aims to address housing issues and spur economic growth. McNaughton's vision for the project reflects his continued commitment to creating opportunities and enhancing communities, leveraging his experience and relationships built during his political career.

As Monte McNaughton transitions from a distinguished political career to a promising future in the private sector, his legacy in public service, especially his contributions to the construction industry and skilled trades, remains influential. His story is a testament to the power of collaboration, vision, and dedication to public service and community development.