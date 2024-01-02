Mogo Finance Technologies’ Stock Soars 3% After Stock Buyback Program

Mogo Finance Technologies (TSE:MOGO) (NASDAQ:MOGO) has recently seen a 3% spike in its share price following the announcement of a stock buyback program. This strategy, which has led to the repurchase of 474,353 shares in 2023 and a cumulative buyback of 1,074,353 shares over the past three years, is designed to reduce the overall number of outstanding shares and thereby offer a more concentrated ownership experience for shareholders.

Expanding Horizons

Alongside this, Mogo has been partnering with Oracle Cloud, which underpins the company’s stock trading and flat-fee investing operations, MogoTrade and Moka, respectively. This partnership is aimed at expansion and operational improvements, further solidifying the firm’s standing in the market.

Commitment to Environmental Sustainability

Additionally, Mogo is going beyond finance and tech. The company is making strides towards environmental sustainability by teaming up with Flash Forest to plant trees in areas severely affected by fires. To date, they have successfully planted over 300,000 trees, a testament to their commitment to making a positive impact on the environment.

Analysts’ Take and Future Prospects

These initiatives have not only enhanced Mogo’s standing in the ESG investment market but have also earned it a Moderate Buy consensus rating from Wall Street analysts. The stock has a target price of $7.31 Canadian per share, which implies a substantial upside potential of 192.33%. With an 8.23% increase in its stock over the previous year, Mogo paints a promising picture for potential investors moving forward.